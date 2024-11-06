How the Mighty Have Fallen: Meghan Markle Set for Humiliating 'Suits' Podcast as Marriage and Career Tank
Meghan Markle's career looks to be taking a downfall.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 43-year-old may find herself a part of the Suits podcast, a show she was a part of before marrying Prince Harry.
Sarah Rafferty, who was also a part of the legal drama's cast, revealed that “everybody’s invited, and everybody has been so supportive," when asked if the royal would be called in to be a guest on the podcast.
She added: "It’s amazing. I’ve just been texting one of our directors, Mike Smith, Rachael Harris had some comments on our Instagram Live this morning, cannot wait for Sheila Sazs to be introduced into the show. I can’t wait to talk to Max Beesley and all the British actors that we had.”
Markle played paralegal Rachel Zane on the series for seven seasons, before her exit. In her final appearance, Zane tied the knot with Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams.
However, Markle's potential appearance on the Suits podcast comes as other aspects of her life seem to be crumbling, including her marriage.
The couple recently invested their earnings from Netflix, following their 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, in a property portfolio, buying a new $4.7million home in Portugal.
However, RadarOnline.com revealed insiders have called the new purchase a major "red flag".
A source told RadarOnline.com: "This house purchase is the latest huge sign things aren't right between Harry and Meghan. They are spending huge amounts of time apart and this home gives them the perfect 'getaway' option from each other.
"They truly are living very separate lives now."
While Markle and Harry received $96million from Netflix, palace insiders are concerned about what will happen when the pair run out of cash money, as they claimed Harry and Meghan have "huge overheads" and are paying a "fortune" on security in the U.S..
Markle and and Harry previously lived at Frogmore Cottage but were evicted from the property in 2023.
Meanwhile, former top magazine editor Tina Brown called out Markle for her career moves for "getting it wrong".
She explained on the Ankler podcast: "I think he's pretty much in the thrall of Meghan. The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She's flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is.
"She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen.
"She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn't follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately."
Brown added: "Unfortunately, she made every mistake in the book, and she’s kind of run out of road. I don’t know where Meghan goes."
However, Brown thinks Harry's future is brighter and said he could still "make a comeback", emphasizing that he will "always be Prince Harry — the grandson of the Queen and son of Diana."
