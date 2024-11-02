Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Invest Millions in Getaway Mansion Abroad' As Split Rumors Rage: 'It's the Latest Big Sign Things Aren't Right'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex garnered $96 million from their collaboration with Netflix, known for their candid revelations about the royal family in a six-part series.

Harry also received an advance of $19 million for his autobiography, Spare, and inherited $10 million from the late Queen Elizabeth upon reaching 40 in September.

Despite the couple's various big payouts, palace insiders have been concerned about what will happen when the Sussexes run out of cash. They claim Harry and Meghan have "huge overheads" and are paying a "fortune" on security in the U.S.