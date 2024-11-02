Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Invest Millions in Getaway Mansion Abroad' As Split Rumors Rage: 'It's the Latest Big Sign Things Aren't Right'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invested their earnings from Netflix in a property portfolio, buying a new $4.7 million home in Portugal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders have called the new purchase a major "red flag" amid the rumors of the royal couple's marriage being in trouble.
Despite the acquisition, the Sussexes reportedly do not intend to move to the new property.
The couple has spent an increasing amount of time apart, and the exact purpose of the house, whether for rental, holiday trips or solely as an investment, remains undisclosed. Nevertheless, this investment marks the initial phase of channeling their income from television and book agreements into a worldwide real estate empire.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex garnered $96 million from their collaboration with Netflix, known for their candid revelations about the royal family in a six-part series.
Harry also received an advance of $19 million for his autobiography, Spare, and inherited $10 million from the late Queen Elizabeth upon reaching 40 in September.
Despite the couple's various big payouts, palace insiders have been concerned about what will happen when the Sussexes run out of cash. They claim Harry and Meghan have "huge overheads" and are paying a "fortune" on security in the U.S.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "This house purchase is the latest huge sign things aren't right between Harry and Meghan.
"They are spending huge amounts of time apart and this home gives them the perfect 'getaway' option from each other.
"They truly are living very separate lives now."
According to King Charles' former personal butler Grant Harrold, the couple's new European home is a sign of them being closer to the U.K.
Harold told the New York Post: "Their life in the U.S. — there's so many people that move away and move back, so I don't think there'd be anything unusual about Harry and Meghan leaving the U.S. for Europe.
"But maybe living in the States wasn't what they thought it would be, and that could be why they're now supposedly edging their way back in the direction of the U.K."
As RadarOnlne.com previously reported, royal biographer Hugo Vickers told an outlet he believes Meghan will "inevitably' leave Harry.
He said: "People usually act in character, and they usually act on form.
"I hate to say it, but her form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover."
"She dumped Jessica Mulroney. She then dumped the dumped the entire British royal family. So, who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.