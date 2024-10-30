Channing Tatum's Baffling Last Post on Zoë Kravitz Before Ending Engagement Revealed — as Body Language Expert Highlights Couple's 'Red Flags'
Channing Tatum's last social media post with now-ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz has added to confusion over their shocking split.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Magic Mike star's Instagram post seemingly suggested the exes were smitten with each other mere weeks ago, but a body language expert has argued there were "red flags".
Tatum, 44, and Kravitz, 35, stunned fans on Tuesday, October 29, when they called off their engagement after three years of dating.
Following news of their split, fans expressed disbelief over the breakup due to Tatum's last Instagram post with Kravitz, made on September 3, featuring the Big Little Lies actress asleep in his lap.
The 21 Jump Street star praised Kravitz's work ethic and their strong bond in the caption, writing: "This little sweet. She So tired bro.
"Every time I wondered if she'd break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour'd every single ounce of her into this film.
"I'm so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know.
"Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I'll never blink. Let's go."
While fans speculated on what went wrong in the weeks since Tatum's post, a body language expert analyzed the couple's relationship over the last three years – and concluded there were "clues" signaling the romance wouldn't last.
Body language expert Judi James analyzed the ex-couple's final red carpet appearance together in August at the European premiere of their film, Blink Twice, which was Kravitz's directorial debut.
In one photo, Tatum has his arm around Kravitz's waist with his other hand in his pocket.
James told the Daily Mail: "It's easy to be retrospectively smart when it comes to predicting a split and some of this couple's social media posts have made them look incredibly tender, close and trusting together.
"This red carpet appearance does seem to throw up some red-flag clues from their body language, though."
James added: "When celebrity couples are primed to split but have a movie to promote, the result is often some overkill rituals involving mutual rictus smiles and performed affection to cover-up.
"But Channing seems to be putting in very little effort to either deny or paper over any problems here, standing and posing with a rather dour expression and one hand stuffed into his pocket."
Another photo featured a beaming Kravitz smiling while looking up at Tatum.
James suggested Kravitz gave Tatum the look as a signal for him to do the same in an attempt to portray them as a "loving and happy couple".
She added: "It's Zoe who seems to be trying to project some suggestion of their being a loving couple, using what looks like a 'pinging' smile aimed at him as a way of trying to prompt him to remember to smile too.
"When she looks away, though, her face seems to drop. There's a lack of what looks like any synchronicity of intent, it to both either act out happy faces or to allow themselves to signal a rift.
"Added to the rather tender social media posts there is a hint that their split might have been a surprise for one of them at least."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.