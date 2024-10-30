Channing Tatum's Baffling Last Post on Zoë Kravitz Before Ending Engagement Revealed — as Body Language Expert Highlights Couple's 'Red Flags'

Following news of their split, fans expressed disbelief over the breakup due to Tatum's last Instagram post with Kravitz, made on September 3, featuring the Big Little Lies actress asleep in his lap.

The 21 Jump Street star praised Kravitz's work ethic and their strong bond in the caption, writing: "This little sweet. She So tired bro.

"Every time I wondered if she'd break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour'd every single ounce of her into this film.

"I'm so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know.

"Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I'll never blink. Let's go."