Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz 'Devastated' Over Calling Off Engagement After 3 Years Together: 'It was Mutual, But There's a Lot of Heartbreak'
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been left "devastated" by their shock break-up, insiders have claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple ended their romance 12 months after the Magic Mike star, 44, proposed, due to claims they were not ready to get married.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "They are both treating the split really sensibly and there's going to be no bad blood.
"They just decided the time wasn't right to get married and make that commitment.
"But even though it was mutual, there's a lot of heartbreak over their split."
Kravitz, 35, sparked break-up rumors after she spotted without her engagement ring during an outing with her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley at Buvette in New York City last week.
The pair were first linked during the summer of 2021 when they were spotted on several dates in the Big Apple.
They met on the set of Kravitz's feature directorial debut Blink Twice, in which Tatum starred, before getting engaged in October 2023
She showed off her impressive seven-carat diamond ring while celebrating Halloween last year.
The duo appeared to be going strong over the summer amid the press tour for Blink Twice and even made their red carpet debut at the film's Los Angeles premiere in August.
Kravitz, the daughter of rock star Lenny and Lisa Bonet, praised Tatum in a letter she read at the premiere.
She said: "From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f*cked it all up, thank you for letting me be a complete OCD psycho control freak. Thank you for your patience.
"Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure."
Zoe added: "Thank you for trusting me to female direct you.
"It's really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it's even cooler."
The Hollywood hunk also gushed over his fiancée ahead of the premiere.
He told People: "This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it.
"If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner."
In September, he shared a cute photo of Kravitz sleeping in his lap and applauded her for her dedication to Blink Twice.
He wrote alongside the snap: "This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she'd break…. She just kept going and going and going.
"Always on the dig for truth. She pour'd every single ounce of her into this film. I'm so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. Forever."
He added: "Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever.
"Me and you back to back against it all. I'll never blink. Let's go."
Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan. They finalized their divorce last month - six years after calling it quits.
Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman for less than two years when she filed for divorce in 2021.
