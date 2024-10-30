Machine Gun Kelly's Disturbing Links to Sean 'Diddy' Combs Revealed: From Super-Strength Drugs to All-Night Parties

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rockstar Machine Gun Kelly has told of the worrying incident when he was left out of his mind on drugs after asking buddy Sean Combs for a sleeping aid. He turned to his pal and music mogul for help to get some shut-eye on a flight, RadarOnline.com can disclose.

But instead, his former record label boss gave him a mind-bending substance that had the opposite effect of the calming night's sleep he was craving. Combs signed Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, to Bad Boy Records in 2011.

The hip-hop singer and the rockstar go way back, and they’ve talked about their feelings toward one another. It’s no secret that Combs loved to party. Now, a clip of Baker discussing drugs Combs gave has popped up. The resurfaced clip posted by the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast shows Baker, 34, talking about asking Combs for a drug to help him sleep on his flight. However, Combs gave him a drug that had the opposite effect.

"I’d smoked something that Puff had given me. It was as if I had partied, like, three nights straight," Baker described. "I was like, 'I'm about to go to the airport — I need something that'll knock me out.' "It totally did the opposite. I was doing crazy dance moves to the weirdest music for 20 minutes straight, like, while he was on the phone. And I was just outside the window looking in while he was looking at me like, 'Man, this kid’s nuts'."

Baker discussed his experience working with Combs while speaking to 97.9 The Box in 2017. The rocker said he and Combs often would "bump heads” regarding their creative work. "We still bump heads," Baker revealed. Baker then described a time when he and Combs disagreed.

He said he was at a GQ party when Combs asked him to come to a different party. He went to the party and saw Combs there. As soon as the two stars greeted each other, Combs was ready to leave. "He’s like, 'We about to go to this GQ party,'" Baker recalled. "I said, Bruh, I was just at the GQ party, man. … He’s like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever. Don't trip. Let’s just roll'."

Combs and Baker then returned to the GQ party that Baker originally left. Unfortunately, they hit a long line of cars to get back into the party. Combs’ security stopped Baker’s car while Combs could head to the party without a hitch. This angered Baker, and he sent Combs texts to show how upset he felt by Combs leaving him behind. When Baker and Combs met up the next day, Combs reprimanded Baker for the texts.

Homeland Security raided two of Combs’ properties in March 2024. It followed accusations made by his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura; his producer, Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones; and another unnamed woman. In early 2024, Jones filed a lawsuit against Combs, alleging that Combs sexually harassed and threatened him for a year. At the end of 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs for sexually assaulting and abusing her, though they were able to settle the case out of court one day after its filing. Finally, an unnamed woman called Jane Doe alleged that Combs assaulted and trafficked her.

