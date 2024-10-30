Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Billionaire Status Wiped Out: How Rapper Has Lost $600Million Amid Sex Trafficking Scandal

sean diddy combs billionaire status
Source: MEGA

Diddy takes $600m hit amid sex crime claims.

By:

Oct. 30 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean "Diddy" Combs is seeing his wealth go down the pan along with his reputation with Forbes reporting he's had $600 million knocked off the value of his riches.

Just seven years ago he was the top earner on Forbes’ list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities — and was once ranked as a billionaire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs billionaire status
Source: MEGA

Sean "Diddy" Combs is seeing his wealth go down the pan along with his reputation with Forbes reporting he's had $600m knocked off the value of his riches.

Article continues below advertisement

The magazine said the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy brought in $130 million from June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017.

Forbes said Diddy’s Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a stake in Ciroc vodka and the $70 million sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line all contributed to his earnings.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs billionaire status
Source: MEGA

No. 2 on the list was Beyonce, with $105 million in earnings.

Article continues below advertisement

No. 2 on the list was Beyonce, with $105 million in earnings. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling brought in $95 million. Rapper Drake and Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo round out the top five.

The previous year's top earner, Taylor Swift, had dropped to No. 49. The singer brought in $44 million, down from $170 million.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs billionaire status
Source: MEGA

The previous year's top earner, Taylor Swift, had dropped to No. 49.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Business Insider, his record label netted him over $130 million every year when it was at its peak, following five studio albums, two collaborative albums, one remix album and 72 singles.

His alcohol businesses made him over $90 million last year, according to Forbes, with his Ciroc partnership with Diageo alongside Revolt and DeLeón tequila bringing him in a huge chunk of change.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs billionaire status
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alcohol businesses made him over $90 million last year, according to 'Forbes,' with his Ciroc partnership with Diageo alongside Revolt and DeLeón tequila bringing him in a huge chunk of change.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2022, P Diddy announced a $185 million deal to purchase various cannabis retail stores which would have made him the chairman and CEO, however, the deal was canceled after the allegations against him started to build.

Now Diddy's staggering net worth has seen a huge change amidst multiple dire allegations filed against the music mogul.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs billionaire status
Source: MEGA

Now Sean 'Diddy' Combs' staggering net worth has seen a huge change amidst multiple dire allegations filed against the music mogul.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

A report by Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg stated that the net worth of Combs, who is currently in federal custody awaiting trial, has dropped drastically.

However, the publication also noted that it has been dropping massively over the last five years, even before his arrest.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs billionaire status
Source: MEGA

Forbes noted that Sean 'Diddy' Combs' net worth has been dropping massively over the last five years, even before his arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs was a billionaire at one time, however, that status has diminished away after years of accusations against the rapper.

The 54-year-old rapper’s net worth had dropped by more than half of what he once owned.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs billionaire status
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was a billionaire at one time, however, that status has diminished away after years of accusations against him.

Article continues below advertisement

According to that breakdown of his net worth, it was down to $400 million. In 2019, Combs had an estimated net worth of $740 million.

Among his decreasing net worth were things that had nothing to do with the allegations.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs billionaire status
Source: MEGA

According to that breakdown of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' net worth, it was down to $400 million.

Article continues below advertisement

The hip-hop icon faces allegations of sexual assault, coercion, and abuse.

However, Combs pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and plans to fight all the allegations.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs billionaire status
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces allegations of sexual assault, coercion, and abuse.

His bail plea has been denied thrice and he will face a trial set for May 5, 2025.

Last month the mogul was told he would remain in federal custody after a judge denied his appeal to be granted, one day after he pleaded not guilty to three criminal counts including sex trafficking and racketeering following a series of sexual assault allegations and a federal investigation.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.