Snoop Dogg's Weed Smoking 'Spiraling out of Control' — as It's Revealed He has Staffer to Stop His Guests 'Getting too High'
Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg clearly has cash to burn because he pays a staff member to stop guests from getting too high with him!
The music legend has an enormous appetite for weed but worries that not everyone he invites to his home has the same tolerance for his favorite brand of pot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 53-year-old star is famous for his advocacy of marijuana but tries to take precautions with his smoke sessions and has a monitor there who is ready to step in if he thinks people have consumed too much of the drug.
Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Snoop who was the "lightest weight" smoker he's ever lit up with, but the Gin and Juice star didn't have an immediate answer, so he asked the presenter to smoke with him and see if he could be added to the list.
Andy said: "I have joined you, and I did okay!
"Snoop has a guy with him when he gets you high who kinda says, 'Hey, stop.' "
His famous guest nodded in agreement.
The rapper previously admitted he hires a professional blunt roller, Renegade Piranha, to roll his joints for him.
When asked why they were employed, Snoop told DJ Howard Stern: "Timing. That motherf*****'s timing is impeccable. That's his job, his occupation. On his resume, it says, 'What do you do?' 'I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.' "
The star went on to reveal the blunt roller gets plenty of other perks on top of the salary, adding: "[The salary is] somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 a year. Free weed -- all paid expenses. Everything I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes, I give him some."
But months later, he revealed Renegade had had a pay rise.
He made the admission in response to a post on Twitter by Uberfacts which stated: "Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year."
The hip-hop star responded: "Inflation. Their salary went up!!"
Earlier this year we told how his love of weed landed him in hot water with a group of teetotaler, drug-hating Muslim businessmen — as he stank up the entire floor of their luxury hotel with his “pungent, super-strength pot”.
The blunt-loving rapper filled the Mandarin Hotel in south-west London with smoke from his supply despite cannabis being outlawed in the UK.
“The problem is the hotel is a mecca for very clean-living businessmen who stick to the religious laws of Islam by the letter.
“They don’t drink, they certainly don’t do drugs – and many of them don’t even drink caffeine.”
The insider added the strict Muslims “went ballistic” when Snoop and his entourage lit up in his suite — filling the corridor where they were all staying with “pungent, super-strength pot”.
