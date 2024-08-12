WATCH: Snoop Dogg Sparks Weed Bust-Up With Four Muslim Businessmen Ahead of Olympics Drug Scandal — ‘They Couldn’t Stand the Stench of His Stinking Super-Strong Pot!’
Snoop Dogg’s love of weed landed him in hot water with a group of teetotaler, drug-hating Muslim businessmen – as he stank up the entire floor of their luxury hotel with his “pungent, super-strength pot”.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the blunt-mad rapper filled the Mandarin Hotel in south-west London with smoke from his supply despite cannabis being outlawed in the UK.
A source said: “Snoop doesn’t let anything stop his daily doses of weed – not even Britain’s laws.
“He sparked up while he was holed up at the Mandarin just before he headed to Paris for his Olympics sponsorship deal.
“The problem is the hotel is a mecca for very clean-living businessmen who stick to the religious laws of Islam by the letter.
“They don’t drink, they certainly don’t do drugs – and many of them don’t even drink caffeine.”
The insider added the strict Muslims “went ballistic” when Snoop and his entourage started lighting up in his suite – filling the corridor where they were all staying with “pungent, super-strength pot”.
They said: “It’s unbelievable Snoop was able to get away with this in not only a country where cannabis for non-medicinal purposes is prohibited, never mind in a hotel that caters for clientele including very rich Muslim businessmen who despise weed.
“But they didn’t let it go – they kicked off with hotel management, but Snoop didn’t seem to get the message as he even sauntered out of the hotel lobby with what seemed to be a brown blunt in his mouth.”
Our video shows the moment Snoop walked out of the Mandarin with his smoke hanging from his lips in full view of waiting photographers.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Snoop’s team for comment, but has received no reply.
It’s not known whether the Gin and Juice rapper has the right to get his marijuana on prescription in the UK.
Medical use of cannabis, when prescribed by a registered specialist doctor, was only legalized in the UK in November 2018.
Cannabis is a Class B controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 in the country, and it’s unlawful to possess, supply, produce, import, or export this drug except under a Home Office license.
The maximum penalty for possession of cannabis is five years imprisonment – and judges can slap users with fines of up to $3,000.
As our exclusive pictures and videos show, Snoop brazenly stepped out of the Mandarin with what appeared to be a huge blunt hanging from his lips.
He announced in 2023 he was going to stop smoking – but fans declared it was a joke or part of a publicity stunt.
After leaving the Mandarin, Snoop headed to Paris where he has been on a deal thought to be worth up to $10million to act as an NBC mascot for the Olympics.
Snaps of him holding the Olympic torch have famously been doctored to show him carrying a massive flaming joint.
In 2013, he told GQ magazine he was smoking 80 cannabis joints a day.
He founded his Leafs by Snoop two years later, with his company specializing in making its own cannabis strains, concentrates, flowers and edibles.
He’s thought to have raked in millions of his $160million fortune from his weed business – but has also been estimated to spend tens of thousands of dollars in his annual supply of the psychedelic.
While at the Olympics, US tennis star Coco Gauff, 20, was unwittingly drawn into a drug controversy by Snoop – real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.
The rapper – a convicted felon after being found guilty on drugs and gun charges who was once banned from Britain – produced an Olympic pin showing him blowing five circles of smoke into the air in the same colors of the Olympic rings with a reefer in his left hand.
In a video posted on Instagram he held the pin to the camera while saying: “Hey Coco, its big Snoop Dogg. I have something for you beautiful. This is for you... Go USA.”
The next part of the video showed Coco holding the pin and saying: “Hey Mr Snoop. Thank you for this pin, this is the best pin.”
Despite the exchanges being jokey, it drew a furious backlash from Christians and anti-drug activists online.
The World Anti-Doping Agency declined to comment at the time on Snoop’s use of the Olympic circles to show off his love of weed.
Cannabis has been banned by the body since the organization first created its list of prohibited substances in 2004 – saying they damage athletes’ health and can be considered performance enhancing.
