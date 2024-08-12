WATCH: Snoop Dogg Sparks Weed Bust-Up With Four Muslim Businessmen Ahead of Olympics Drug Scandal — ‘They Couldn’t Stand the Stench of His Stinking Super-Strong Pot!’

Snoop Dogg’s love of weed landed him in hot water with a group of teetotaler, drug-hating Muslim businessmen – as he stank up the entire floor of their luxury hotel with his “pungent, super-strength pot”.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the blunt-mad rapper filled the Mandarin Hotel in south-west London with smoke from his supply despite cannabis being outlawed in the UK.

A source said: “Snoop doesn’t let anything stop his daily doses of weed – not even Britain’s laws.