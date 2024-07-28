Coco Gauff Leads Team USA’s BOYCOTT of Paris Olympics Athlete’s Village — as Their Shocking Living Conditions Are Revealed

In a recent TikTok video, Gauff shed light on the cramped living spaces within the Olympic Village, showcasing the tight quarters where athletes prepare for their events.

The young tennis prodigy disclosed that the confined corridor she resides in accommodates ten women who only have access to two bathrooms and sleep in beds with "cardboard" frames.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Gauff expressed her contentment with her stay in the village, where thousands of competitors worldwide will be housed for the duration of the Games.

She explained: "Well it's only 5 girls now so I have the room alone. Roommates are very chill. I love it."