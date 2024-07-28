Coco Gauff Leads Team USA’s BOYCOTT of Paris Olympics Athlete’s Village — as Their Shocking Living Conditions Are Revealed
American tennis player Coco Gauff stands out as the lone member of the American women's tennis team who remains in the Olympic Village in Paris, as her teammates have opted to relocate to a hotel due to the poor living conditions.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the team's decision comes after Gauff unveiled the challenges athletes face inside the state-of-the-art $1.6 billion facility, where ten women were expected to share merely two bathrooms.
In a recent TikTok video, Gauff shed light on the cramped living spaces within the Olympic Village, showcasing the tight quarters where athletes prepare for their events.
The young tennis prodigy disclosed that the confined corridor she resides in accommodates ten women who only have access to two bathrooms and sleep in beds with "cardboard" frames.
Despite the challenging circumstances, Gauff expressed her contentment with her stay in the village, where thousands of competitors worldwide will be housed for the duration of the Games.
She explained: "Well it's only 5 girls now so I have the room alone. Roommates are very chill. I love it."
In the wake of the revelations about the living conditions in the Olympic Village, concerns have been raised regarding the athletes' comfort, particularly regarding the cardboard bed frames provided.
Following a controversial decision by Australia's Olympic Committee to limit swimmers' stay in the village to 48 hours post-events, discontent has spread among various athletes.
Australian water polo players Tilly Kearns and Gabi Palm publicly criticized the cardboard bed frames, adding to the discontent surrounding the accommodations.
"Already had a massage to undo the damage", Kearns lamented via social media. Palm added: "My back is about to fall off."
Team USA's Olympic Village Director, Daniel Smith, previously told People that athletes can choose whether or not they want to stay in the Village.
Smith revealed: "If a sport decides not to stay in [the village], they have to find their own arrangements in terms of where they're going to stay, and make their own hotel contracts,' Smith said earlier this week."
"A challenge with that is that basically you're outside of the bubble at that point and Paris 2024 won't provide you transportation from your specific hotel", he added. "All of the meals, all of those additional pieces that come along with logistics that athletes in the Village get, you stay out and all of that is on you."
According to the Daily Mail, many of the Olympics' high-profile athletes, such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry on the men's basketball team, are staying off-site in luxury digs.