Leaked: NBC Paying Snoop Dogg ‘Unbelievable’ $500K Amount to Hype Olympics!
NBC has reportedly been paying rapper Snoop Dogg about $500,000 per day to promote the Olympic Paris games, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Drop It Like It's Hot artist has been hyping the Summer Olympics since the end of July.
While wearing special-themed outfits at each athletic event, Snoop, 52, attended the women's gymnastics, beach volleyball and water polo games.
The network is reportedly paying the rap star about $500,000 each day.
Snoop is expected to earn about $ 8 million by the end of the Olympics in mid-August.
One insider took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and claimed the supposed amount came from an executive at NBC.
The insider tweeted: "Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics."
"From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics – what a world."
Another social media user suggested the amount is much higher and shared: "Sounds about right. Someone asked me how much Snoop was making.
"First number that came to mind was $10million."
Despite his big gig with the Olympics, RadarOnline.com previously revealed that the Doggystyle rapper had to defend his legacy with frequent collaborator Dr. Dre, 59, from cancel culture.
Snoop said: "Yes, I’m more mature. I have a bigger fan base and I’m smarter now and I’m sharper. And I’m thankful that I got somebody like him who’s really helping the writing because I was getting stuck. No way, no way we get canceled, man. We are the culture. You can’t cancel the culture."
As for what's to come in the Olympics, RadarOnline.com can also reveal A-list actor Tom Cruise is getting the star treatment during the Closing Ceremony at the Olympic Games.
The Mission: Impossible star will rappel down the Stade de France with the official Olympic flag and landing on the stadium field. During the ceremony, Tom will then pass the flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.
The broadcast will include previously recorded footage of the action star skydiving down the Hollywood sign.
Tom was also recently spotted cheering on the USA women’s gymnastics team at the qualifiers and attended the first day of the swimming competition.
