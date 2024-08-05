Faye Dunaway Found Telling All About Bipolar Disorder ‘Cathartic’ — After Decades Of Being Branded Actress From Hell

Dunaway went public with her mental health struggles in new HBO documentary Faye and explained how she was put on medication after being probed by doctors.

She added in a chat with The Independent she is now speaking publicly about the condition as sharing has helped her “overcome” and “understand”.

Her fellow acting veteran Bette Davis, who died aged 81 in 1989, famously told chat show veteran Johnny Carson that Dunaway was “impossible” and “uncooperative” on set.

Speaking in her Faye film, the Oscar-winner said about her temperament: “I don’t mean to make an excuse about it, I am still responsible for my actions. But this is what I came to understand, was the reason for them. It’s something you need to be aware of, you need to try to do the right thing to take care of it."