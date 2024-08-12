Heartbroken Carrie Underwood and Husband ‘Looking Into Adoption’ After Devastation of Multiple Miscarriages’ — ‘She Figures It’s God’s Plan’

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is reportedly wanting a third kid after enduring multiple heartbreaking miscarriages – so she and hubby Mike Fisher are exploring other options.

According to sources, the Jesus, Take the Wheel singer, 41, and the former NHL pro, 44 – who already share sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5 –are putting plans in motion to welcome another bundle of joy through adoption.

An insider shared: "Carrie lost three babies during pregnancies before she had Jacob, and she figured that was God's plan for her.”