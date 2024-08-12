Heartbroken Carrie Underwood and Husband ‘Looking Into Adoption’ After Devastation of Multiple Miscarriages’ — ‘She Figures It’s God’s Plan’
Country superstar Carrie Underwood is reportedly wanting a third kid after enduring multiple heartbreaking miscarriages – so she and hubby Mike Fisher are exploring other options.
According to sources, the Jesus, Take the Wheel singer, 41, and the former NHL pro, 44 – who already share sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5 –are putting plans in motion to welcome another bundle of joy through adoption.
An insider shared: "Carrie lost three babies during pregnancies before she had Jacob, and she figured that was God's plan for her.”
They continued: ”But Mike has been gung-ho about adding to their family, so they are going to bring another child into their home.”
According to a friend, the Nashville singer also “deeply appreciates" how her husband has taken on the lion's share of parenting while she focuses on her demanding concert schedule.
Our insider explained: "Mike has had tons of offers to go into coaching and that appeals to him. But he figures his place is with his family - and not being away eight months out of the year during hockey season.”
Sources familiar with the situation say the songbird is committed to her Las Vegas residency, which wraps in October, and plans to take a break from the stage – and devote time to the complex adoption process.
A friend revealed the All-American Girl singer and the athlete have “met with lawyers” about potentially adopting and the "boys are over the moon thinking about having a little brother or sister added to the family mix".
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Underwood’s schedule won’t be clearing up completely. The musician is making a return to American Idol – but this time as a judge.
Confirming her hosting gig, Underwood said her return to the show — alongside judges Lionel Richie, 75, and Luke Bryan, 48 – felt like “coming home”.
Speaking on Good Morning America, she said: “There's so many people that even still work on the show that were there from when I was a contestant.”
Continuing, she added: "I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help and kind of offer a different viewpoint.”
Underwood won season 4 of American Idol in 2005, which catapulted her into a wildly successful country music career.
She also announced the upcoming release of her latest album, 143, in September.
