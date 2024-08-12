Hot Car Dad: Police Bodycam Footage Shows Arizona Man Who ‘Murdered’ Daughter, 2, Distraught With Responders

Parker’s mother, an anesthesiologist, discovered her daughter in critical condition in the car with the AC off when she came home around 4 p.m.

In the footage, Scholtes tells police he only left the toddler outside for “no more than 30, 45 minutes” and he was checking on her throughout.

However, court documents allege he left her in the hot car for over three hours while he was inside. He told police, according to officials, that "he got distracted by playing his (video) game and putting his food away”.