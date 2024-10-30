Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > One Direction
Exclusive

One Direction Insider Set to Blow Lid Off 'Horrors' and Simon Cowell’s Brutal Regime To Keep Band Earning Millions: Tragic Liam Payne 'Died Haunted by Brutal Realities of Fame'

one direction horrors
Source: MEGA

Only two weeks after Liam Payne's drug-fueled death, a former 'fixer' for One Direction is set to lift the lid on band secrets that 'haunted' the singer.

By:

Oct. 30 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A One Direction "fixer" is preparing to blow the lid on the boyband's darkest secrets in a tell-all book.

The insider – who was at the heart of the group for a decade – has been compiling a diary about his time on the road which chronicles the worst excesses of booze, drugs, and groupies, RadarOnline can exclusively reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
one direction horrors
Source: MEGA

A One Direction "fixer" is preparing to blow the lid on the boyband's darkest secrets in a tell-all book.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans continue to mourn the death of band member Liam Payne, a confidante of the stars has photographs, recordings, and documents to back up what could be the most explosive book on the music industry in decades, according to a well-placed source.

The highly-placed mole revealed: "This person knows the lot. He was the band's go-to guy if things needed fixing like fallouts with girls, jealous boyfriends, and hotel managers moaning about smashed rooms and unpaid tabs.

Article continues below advertisement
one direction horrors
Source: MEGA

As fans continue to mourn the death of band member Liam Payne, a confidante of the stars has photographs, recordings, and documents to back up what could be the most explosive book on the music industry in decades.

Article continues below advertisement

"He was the guy who sorted out the drinks, the drugs, and the groupies for the after-show parties and who looked the other way when things took a turn for the wild.

"Apart from he wasn't looking the other way. He was writing it all down and recording the events: the good, the bad and especially the ugly."

The tome will also detail how bosses of the band signed by music guru Simon Cowell after appearing on the UK version of the talent show The X Factor kept the lads churning out hits and live performances at all costs.

Article continues below advertisement
one direction horrors
Source: MEGA

The tome will also detail how bosses of the band signed by music guru Simon Cowell after appearing on the UK version of TV talent show The X Factor kept the lads churning out hits and live performances at all costs.

MORE ON:
One Direction

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added: "There was a brutal and cynical money-making regime that the back of the boys that kept 1D’s secrets buried and the band on the road at all costs.

"Liam Payne died haunted by the horrific realities of the boyband business and fellow group member Zayn Malik also found the price of fame very difficult to cope with and that is why he quit the band before it dealt an even more serious blow to his mental health."

Article continues below advertisement

Together with Nicole Scherzinger, Cowell selected the boys from the groups of aspiring singers and mentored the band throughout the competition on the TV show.

After finishing third, the music mogul signed them to his label Syco Records where they went on to sell over 70 million records.

Following the shock death of Payne at age 31 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, there was an outpouring of grief across the music industry and beyond.

Article continues below advertisement
one direction horrors
Source: MEGA

Together with Nicole Scherzinger, Simon Cowell selected the boys from the groups of aspiring singers and mentored the band throughout the competition on the TV show.

Article continues below advertisement

Cowell also canceled filming for Britain’s Got Talent. He wrote on Instagram: “You never really know how you feel about someone until something like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you. This is so difficult to put into words right now,” he added, saying that he went outside today and thought about the times they shared.

"I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. ‘What is Liam like?’ And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans."

Article continues below advertisement
one direction horrors
Source: MEGA

Speaking of Liam Payne's death, Simon Cowell said, "Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. '

Buenos Aires police said Payne’s fall from a hotel balcony resulted in “extremely serious injuries” and medics confirmed his death on the spot.

The Buenos Aires Security Ministry later told news networks that Payne “had jumped from the balcony of his room,” and that police responded to an emergency call warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.