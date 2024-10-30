One Direction Insider Set to Blow Lid Off 'Horrors' and Simon Cowell’s Brutal Regime To Keep Band Earning Millions: Tragic Liam Payne 'Died Haunted by Brutal Realities of Fame'
A One Direction "fixer" is preparing to blow the lid on the boyband's darkest secrets in a tell-all book.
The insider – who was at the heart of the group for a decade – has been compiling a diary about his time on the road which chronicles the worst excesses of booze, drugs, and groupies, RadarOnline can exclusively reveal.
As fans continue to mourn the death of band member Liam Payne, a confidante of the stars has photographs, recordings, and documents to back up what could be the most explosive book on the music industry in decades, according to a well-placed source.
The highly-placed mole revealed: "This person knows the lot. He was the band's go-to guy if things needed fixing like fallouts with girls, jealous boyfriends, and hotel managers moaning about smashed rooms and unpaid tabs.
"He was the guy who sorted out the drinks, the drugs, and the groupies for the after-show parties and who looked the other way when things took a turn for the wild.
"Apart from he wasn't looking the other way. He was writing it all down and recording the events: the good, the bad and especially the ugly."
The tome will also detail how bosses of the band signed by music guru Simon Cowell after appearing on the UK version of the talent show The X Factor kept the lads churning out hits and live performances at all costs.
- Insiders Fear For Mental Health of Reclusive Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik In Wake of Bandmate Liam Payne’s Death
- Inside Harry Styles and Liam Payne's Intimate Friendship — From Lookalike Outfits and Hair on X Factor to Shared Grief Over Relatives' Deaths
- Liam Payne's Netflix series 'Building the Band' Is 'On Hold' After One Direction Star Plunged to His Death Aged 31
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The source added: "There was a brutal and cynical money-making regime that the back of the boys that kept 1D’s secrets buried and the band on the road at all costs.
"Liam Payne died haunted by the horrific realities of the boyband business and fellow group member Zayn Malik also found the price of fame very difficult to cope with and that is why he quit the band before it dealt an even more serious blow to his mental health."
Together with Nicole Scherzinger, Cowell selected the boys from the groups of aspiring singers and mentored the band throughout the competition on the TV show.
After finishing third, the music mogul signed them to his label Syco Records where they went on to sell over 70 million records.
Following the shock death of Payne at age 31 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, there was an outpouring of grief across the music industry and beyond.
Cowell also canceled filming for Britain’s Got Talent. He wrote on Instagram: “You never really know how you feel about someone until something like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you. This is so difficult to put into words right now,” he added, saying that he went outside today and thought about the times they shared.
"I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. ‘What is Liam like?’ And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans."
Buenos Aires police said Payne’s fall from a hotel balcony resulted in “extremely serious injuries” and medics confirmed his death on the spot.
The Buenos Aires Security Ministry later told news networks that Payne “had jumped from the balcony of his room,” and that police responded to an emergency call warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol".
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.