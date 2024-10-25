Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Liam Payne

Naomi Campbell Breaks Silence On Liam Payne’s Drug-Fueled Death aged 31 Five Years After Their Fling

Photo of Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Campbell broke her silence one week after Payne's death.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Updated 2:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Naomi Campbell has broken her silence on One Direction singer Liam Payne's tragic death five years after their fling.

The supermodel was 48 years old at the time when she dated the singer, then 25, for a few months before the romance "fizzled" out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne drugs system died report
Source: MEGA

A toxicology report revealed several drugs were in Liam's system before he died.

Article continues below advertisement

One week after Payne's tragic death at 31, Campbell, 54, broke her silence on Friday with a comment on an Instagram post shared by Nicole Scherzinger.

The model left a dove emoji, a broken heart symbol, and prayer hands in the social media comment.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple first fueled romance rumors after leaving flirt comments on social media.

Payne commented on Campbell's Instagram in early 2019: “Perfection in a person...don’t give me those eyes."

She then called him a “beautiful soul,” to which he replied, “takes one to know one."

Campbell and Payne also celebrated the New Year together in Ghana.

After dating briefly for four months, the duo parted ways in April 2019.

At the time, an insider said: "Liam and Naomi had a lot of fun together, they got on well and had a laugh. But it just wasn't meant to be."

"They are going to stay friends – there are no hard feelings with either of them."

Article continues below advertisement
laurens image templates
Source: MEGA

Campbell and Payne dated briefly in 2019.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

In the heartbreaking tribute that Campbell commented on, Scherzinger, shared an emotional message to her friend.

The singer wrote: “I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago."

Scherzinger helped form One Direction with Simon Cowell as a judge on The X Factor in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time of his death, Payne was in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

The couple was together for two years before Payne tragically lost his life in Argentina.

Last week, Payne died after he fell from a third-floor luxury hotel balcony just 48 hours after Cassidy left the city.

Two days prior, Cassidy explained on TikTok that she was "so ready to leave" after the trip lasted a lot longer than planned.

Cassidy's close friend claimed that the singer was "very unhappy" she decided to leave and "begged her to stay."

After the influencer left the city, Payne's "erratic behavior started ramping up."

According to the toxicology reports, the One Direction star had "pink cocaine," a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Witnesses claimed that Payne was acting erratically in the hotel lobby and smashed his laptop.

Hotel workers called authorities begging for help to arrive urgently, but Payne's body was discovered in the courtyard moments later,

Payne had fallen around 45 feet and suffered "severe injuries which were incompatible with life."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

liam payne drugs victim singer never stopped loving his ex cheryl cole
Source: MEGA

Payne had fans concerned for his health in the days leading up to his death as they noticed concerning in-person behavior.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.