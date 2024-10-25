Naomi Campbell Breaks Silence On Liam Payne’s Drug-Fueled Death aged 31 Five Years After Their Fling

The former couple first fueled romance rumors after leaving flirt comments on social media.

Payne commented on Campbell's Instagram in early 2019: “Perfection in a person...don’t give me those eyes."

She then called him a “beautiful soul,” to which he replied, “takes one to know one."

Campbell and Payne also celebrated the New Year together in Ghana.

After dating briefly for four months, the duo parted ways in April 2019.

At the time, an insider said: "Liam and Naomi had a lot of fun together, they got on well and had a laugh. But it just wasn't meant to be."

"They are going to stay friends – there are no hard feelings with either of them."