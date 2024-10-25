Angelina Jolie Sparks Fears She’s Killing Herself With Trout Pout Jabs as She Battles to Stay Young Amid Bitter ‘Forever Divorce’ War With Brad Pitt
Screen siren Angelina Jolie's sensuous pillow lips are at risk of turning into a trout pout if she overdoes it with filler, sources close to the actress have told RadarOnline.com.
Said one insider: "Angie's so beautiful, she really doesn't need to get much work done. A lot of people wish she'd stop and just be more natural."
The stunning 49-year-old Oscar winner showed off her seemingly ageless face during recent appearances to promote her new movie Maria, but she may be going too far in her quest for eternal youth.
"Her face is her calling card, so it's understandable that she wants to look her best," said a pal.
"But she's clearly had a ton of new work done recently.
"Although she looks great, her lips seem to be bigger than ever, and the fear is that she's going to overdo it like so many others have done."
Meanwhile, the Maleficent actress has been locked in a bitter court battle with ex-hubby Brad Pitt, 60, since they split in 2016.
The latest chapter in their nasty divorce began when she sold her $62 million stake in their Château Miraval vineyard to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler in 2021, prompting the Fight Club hunk to drag her back to court in an effort to torpedo the deal.
Said an insider: "No doubt the stress of her constant fighting with Brad takes a huge toll on her.
"She was actually looking frail and gaunt a few months ago. So, she got a tune-up, and not just lip injections, but likely Botox and other fillers, too."
According to Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen, the mother of six likely relies on a regular "regimen" including fillers, Botox, radio frequency microneedling and intense pulsed light therapy to turn back the clock.
"It appears she's had her lips done, but they look good," noted Dr. Cohen, author of SHIELD: Fortify Your Immune System and Improve Your Health.
"I hope for her sake that she's using a soft filler, like a hyaluronic acid in her lips, which will last anywhere from three months to a year, depending on her metabolism."
