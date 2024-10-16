Inside Brad Pitt’s Bittersweet Legal Victory Over Angelia Jolie: ‘His Court Win Has Cost Him Relationship With His Kids’
Brad Pitt has scored a victory over his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in the divorce battle that continues to be the never-ending story.
The 60-year-old was investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services after he was accused of being verbally and physically abusive in front of their six children during a private plane trip in 2016, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, the federal agency closed their investigation without bringing any charges to the famous actor, which led Jolie to file a lawsuit against the FBI and Department of Justice to make details of the alleged assault public.
The lawsuit didn't shake things up, as the actress, 49, quietly dropped her complaint, filing to dismiss the action with prejudice. The case is now over and the star is not allowed to refile.
A source told Star magazine: "Brad is taking this as a victory. He's relieved the FBI file will remain sealed. He's disgusted by his past behavior but he refuses to take the rap for something he's long maintained isn't true."
However, the victory has not come without consequences, as the insider added that Pitt, 60, "lost his family — he lost everything."
The former couple share kids: Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Despite the lawsuit falling through, Jolie has not pulled back on her accusations. In a separate lawsuit focused on the sale of the exes' French estate and winery, Château Miraval, the star details what allegedly took place on the plane.
According to Jolie, the Wolfs star "choked one of the children and struck another in the face," and he poured beer on her and the kids.
The lawsuit alleges that Pitt insulted Jolie and "grabbed her by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall."
Jolie alleges that "some of the kids pleaded" for their dad to stop.
While Pitt has denied these accusations, Jolie claimed that the movie star was physically abusive to her "well before" the plane incident.
In 2021, during the long divorce battle, Pitt was granted joint custody of their kids, but the ruling was undone when Jolie got the judge disqualified on what Pitt's camp called "technical procedural issue."
Meanwhile, this has not stopped the children from clearly choosing sides. In 2020 Pax called out his dad on Instagram, labeling him a "f**king awful human," and his siblings Shiloh, Vivienne, and Zahara have publicly dropped their last names.
A source shared that Pitt believes "Angelina has poisoned the kids against him."
Jolie previously opened up about her divorce in a rare interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that she is planning to move away from Los Angeles, where her ex also resides, in the near future
She stated: "I am here because I have to be here for my divorce, but as soon as [the twins] are 18 I'll be able to leave."
