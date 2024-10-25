Tragic Last Days Of 'Blind' Stevie Nicks: Fleetwood Mac Icon, 76, Opens Up About Suffering Late-Onset Eye Disease

During a recent four-hour interview, Nicks, 76, recalled her band celebrating the news of their album going platinum and partying for nearly 48 hours straight. The singer claimed she forgot to take out her contact lenses, scratching her corneas and almost leaving her completely blind.

The band’s tour manager was able to bandage up her eyes at the venue for the first Rumours World Tour date, which helped prevent her from losing her sight.

Nicks claimed it was "trippy" when she first noticed something was dramatically wrong with her vision.

She explained: "I was seeing all these colors, big things of purple.

"I was having, like, acid trips. And I'm going, 'I'm not taking any acid.'"