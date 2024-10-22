Dying Ozzy Osbourne's Tragic Pill-Popping Road to the Grave: Doctors Warn Rock Survivor, 75, is 'Playing With His Life' By Getting Back on Drugs
Addled Rocker Ozzy Osbourne has confessed to falling off the wagon, sparking fears that he's driving his Crazy Train right off a cliff.
The 75-year-old heavy metal icon has long admitted his heavy drug use has taken a toll on his health, and now he's admitted to smoking some marijuana and taking a small dose of ketamine, the same drug that killed Matthew Perry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He shared: "I went to a doctor recently and started to have this ketamine.
"He put a tiny bit in me, but that was enough to spark me. That thing came back and weighted my brain."
Now, doctors and pals of the former Black Sabbath frontman say his mind-boggling relapse, combined with his health history, likely means he's signing his own death warrant!
Osbourne has suffered from Parkinson's since 2003 and endured seven surgeries in the past five years, including his fourth spinal operation.
Just two years ago, the ravaged rock star was too ill to travel back to his beloved native England after decades of living in Los Angeles. Now, physicians told us Osbourne is far too compromised to even think about dabbling in drugs!
longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who doesn't count Osbourne as a client, said: "After all his medical woes – especially the neck and back surgeries – Ozzy has severe pain and discomfort.
"Marijuana and ketamine may temporarily help relieve some of his pain, but it's a slippery slope – especially for him.
"He's putting himself at terrible risk. This drug use may have grave consequences!"
