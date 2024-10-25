'Naked and Afraid' alum Sarah Danser dead at 34 after Tragic Car Accident in Hawaii: Family Describe Star as 'Magical' In Heartbreaking Tributes
Naked and Afraid contestant Sarah Danser has passed away at the age of 34 after a car crash in Hawaii.
Danser, who appeared on multiple seasons of the reality series, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after a fatal collision left her in critical condition on Sunday night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Authorities said a 59-year-old man was driving eastbound in Kahala, Hawaii — with Danser in the passenger's seat — when he lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a parked car.
The reality star was hospitalized and listed in critical condition before being pronounced dead two days later.
Police indicated that speed seemed to play a role in the fatal crash and that drugs and alcohol were not involved, per KSLA.
Danser was best known for her multiple appearances on the Discovery Channel reality series, first appearing on Season 8 in 2017.
She later returned for Season 11 in 2020 and was featured on the spinoff Naked and Afraid XL in 2018, 2020, and 2021.
In Danser’s Instagram bio, she labeled herself as a "Pirate", along with a "Boat Captain, SCUBA Diver [and] Survivalist".
She was born in Castle Rock, Colorado, but lived part-time on a boat in Hawaii for the past 12 years — giving her freedom to travel.
Tributes have been pouring in for the Discovery Channel alum, with her workplace, Island Divers Hawaii, sharing some touching words with Facebook friends on Thursday.
The company wrote: "Heavy hearts as we say goodbye to a good friend and great captain. Sarah brought such great energy to everyone she came in contact with. You will be greatly missed."
Her brother, Jake Danser, also shared his sentiment with KSLA.
He said: "Magical is the way to describe her. Sarah had this positive energy about her that just really filled the environment that she was in."
Danser's Naked and Afraid costar Melissa Lauren also extended her condolences.
She wrote on Facebook: "Sarah was [one] of the most adventurous souls I've ever met."
"She wasn't only a fierce survivalist on Naked and Afraid (she completed XL in South Africa with me), but a Breast Cancer survivor who kept an inspiring and positive attitude through her treatment."
She added: "She loved the ocean, nature and exploring - I always considered her a 'modern day pirate'."
"She was one of those people that saw the world through the eyes of a child, in awe of the things that many of us take for granted. Rest easy Sarah, I know youre out there exploring somewhere."
Danser often documented her travels on Instagram, with a recent post explaining her route from Seattle, to Colorado, and back to Hawaii.
On October 11, the star last uploaded a joyous selfie on a boat in Moanalua Bay, asking followers: "Who recognizes this boat? Look who's driving her!"
Fans of the reality contestant have been sharing their condolences in the comments section of the post.
