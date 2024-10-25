Howard Stern's Career End? Sirius XM 'Planning to Keep Bringing in New-Look Names' After Inking Deals for 'SmartLess' and 'Call Her Daddy'
SiriusXM has started to pivot towards podcasting in light of Howard Stern's rumored retirement from the popular satellite radio station.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the audio platform has thrown millions of dollars into popular online shows such as Smartless and Call Her Daddy to help bring in new subscribers and rival the likes of Spotify.
SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein has written big checks to acquire two of the biggest online podcasts, paying $100 million-plus to air their shows on the satellite radio giant.
Greenstein said: "When you look at what's going on with the bigger podcasts, we are testing constantly by having certain things exclusive, certain things behind the paywall. Eventually, we're going to take a gamble, if we find the right podcast talent and a willingness on the talents' part, to go behind the paywall, knowing we'll lose some free listeners, like you always do.
"With those that'll pay, if it's enough, you're now recreating the podcast model like satellite radio. So you can't think of doing that without having your hands on a handful of the bigger ones to do it."
Rumors have swirled surrounding Stern, the station's headline radio host, retiring from the platform after his contract ends in 2025.
By then, the platform plans to have a built-up audio talent bench, including James Corden, Andy Cohen and Conan O'Brien.
Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy, praised Stern for leading the path for her to find a home on satellite radio.
She said: "I chose Sirius because there is a lot of opportunity to go to different places and grow Call Her Daddy into something bigger. To see what they've done with Howard Stern is incredible."
Cooper's $42 million per year SiriusXM deal puts her earnings higher than any network television host.
- Andy Cohen Pitching Himself To Take Over For Howard Stern During His Sirius XM Summer Break
- James Van Der Beek’s Planned ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Rewatch Podcast Scrapped, SiriusXM Demands Actor's $700k Lawsuit Be Tossed
- 'I'm Not One-Sided': ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Eyeing Jimmy Kimmel Takeover, Claims Late-Night Has Gotten Soft
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stern was reportedly "spiraling" after Cooper scored an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris weeks before the 2024 presidential election.
A source told us: "This is the latest sign Howard is losing his grip on his mega-money deal as the face of Sirius.
"He was raging behind the scenes Kamala did Call Her Daddy first, and he’s now gripped with fear this could be the start of the end of his career."
Stern opened up about retiring back in 2019 when he told his longtime cohost, Robin Quivers: "When I get out of radio. I'm getting out man. I'm pretty sure I'm almost out the door.
"I'm getting out anyway because I realize that radio is affecting my health. When I'm home on the weekends, I'm fine."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.