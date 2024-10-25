Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > SiriusXM

Howard Stern's Career End? Sirius XM 'Planning to Keep Bringing in New-Look Names' After Inking Deals for 'SmartLess' and 'Call Her Daddy'

Photo of Howard Stern and Alex Cooper.
Source: MEGA/@callherdaddy

Howard Sterns reportedly 'lost his grip' at SiriusXM recently.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SiriusXM has started to pivot towards podcasting in light of Howard Stern's rumored retirement from the popular satellite radio station.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the audio platform has thrown millions of dollars into popular online shows such as Smartless and Call Her Daddy to help bring in new subscribers and rival the likes of Spotify.

Article continues below advertisement
howard stern career sirius xm inking deals smartless call her daddy
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern has been the face of SiriusXM for decades.

Article continues below advertisement

SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein has written big checks to acquire two of the biggest online podcasts, paying $100 million-plus to air their shows on the satellite radio giant.

Greenstein said: "When you look at what's going on with the bigger podcasts, we are testing constantly by having certain things exclusive, certain things behind the paywall. Eventually, we're going to take a gamble, if we find the right podcast talent and a willingness on the talents' part, to go behind the paywall, knowing we'll lose some free listeners, like you always do.

"With those that'll pay, if it's enough, you're now recreating the podcast model like satellite radio. So you can't think of doing that without having your hands on a handful of the bigger ones to do it."

Article continues below advertisement
howard stern career sirius xm inking deals smartless call her daddy
Source: MEGA

SiriusXM has recently signed a number of popular podcasts to their network.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors have swirled surrounding Stern, the station's headline radio host, retiring from the platform after his contract ends in 2025.

By then, the platform plans to have a built-up audio talent bench, including James Corden, Andy Cohen and Conan O'Brien.

Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy, praised Stern for leading the path for her to find a home on satellite radio.

She said: "I chose Sirius because there is a lot of opportunity to go to different places and grow Call Her Daddy into something bigger. To see what they've done with Howard Stern is incredible."

Cooper's $42 million per year SiriusXM deal puts her earnings higher than any network television host.

MORE ON:
SiriusXM

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
call her daddy alexandra cooper britney spears legal threats jamie lynn interview part
Source: @callherdaddy/Instagram

Cooper's $42 million per year SiriusXM deal puts her earnings higher than any network television host.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stern was reportedly "spiraling" after Cooper scored an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris weeks before the 2024 presidential election.

A source told us: "This is the latest sign Howard is losing his grip on his mega-money deal as the face of Sirius.

"He was raging behind the scenes Kamala did Call Her Daddy first, and he’s now gripped with fear this could be the start of the end of his career."

Article continues below advertisement
howard stern career sirius xm inking deals smartless call her daddy
Source: MEGA

Stern previously discussed retiring back in 2019.

Stern opened up about retiring back in 2019 when he told his longtime cohost, Robin Quivers: "When I get out of radio. I'm getting out man. I'm pretty sure I'm almost out the door.

"I'm getting out anyway because I realize that radio is affecting my health. When I'm home on the weekends, I'm fine."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.