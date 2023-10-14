The Rise of Digital Radio

The internet and technology are not new inceptions and neither is digital radio - but the combination of the three and worldwide accessibility has led to a rise in individuals consuming audio media in whole new ways. European countries began broadcasting in digital audio in the 1990s, but it took American radio stations until late 2022 to catch up with terrestrial digital radio. In the last two decades, digital satellite services and systems have been upgraded and now allow for hundreds of specialized music and talk programming platforms to enter the fray and there are now both websites and apps that facilitate digital radio services around the web.

Article continues below advertisement

Music streaming is becoming the top way to listen to music in 2023

Right now, nearly all radio broadcasters stream music, advertisements, and more across the waves using digital signals and this is allowing them to reach new listeners and extend their reach to global audiences. In 2023, the local radio station will be almost obsolete, as listeners can now tune into stations that broadcast from absolutely any destination. As a result, radio formats are now also becoming more diverse than ever before - and stations are no longer delegating slots to specific genres of music and are offering sister stations that are niche-centric to ensure that they meet the needs of listeners with all different tastes. You may be surprised to learn that there has been an increase in individuals sharing music on platforms like YouTube. While these aren’t traditional radio stations, they can be classed as digital and provide streamed music that users will want to listen to.

How can listeners interact with digital radio?

As the niche has become so accessible and diverse, there are now a multitude of ways for listeners to get involved with digital radio and stream the music that they love. From going online and finding a radio station, to downloading a proprietary app, users can now access music on the go - but there are also DAB digital radios that can be set up at home to maximize functionality. As smart TVs now have the ability to download apps, users can even install their favorite ones and play music directly via their screens whenever they need.

Article continues below advertisement

How are digital broadcasters getting ahead of the competition?

The rise of digital radio has led to oversaturation in markets and a higher level of competition; even between the longest-established names. This has prompted broadcasters to consider how they market themselves in order to get ears on their content. While one time listeners will help to make up numbers, engagement is just as imperative as it is for brands that operate in visual niches, so many hope to target those that will keep coming back. As most of these platforms operate digitally, it makes sense that their marketing efforts should be focused to match, and as a result more and more radio stations are turning towards the capabilities of photo and video editing software to promote their apps and channels.

One of the most engaging ways to reach audiences is video content, so radio broadcasters are looking towards creating short videos to promote their services. As YouTube is the biggest social media platform and TikTok is fast becoming the app of choice for younger generations, free online video editor CapCut is stepping into the fray and offering free, AI-powered tools that radio broadcasters can use to professionally market their stations with little effort and no outlay. CapCut also has a host of photo editing software on offer that can take promotional materials to the next level, from AI image upscalers to give viewers a stunning behind-the-scenes view of studios and broadcasting equipment, as well as thousands of brandable, customizable templates that can be used to create a cohesive set of digital promotional flyers promoting shows, events, interviews, or anything in between.

Article continues below advertisement

Is digital radio still popular with modern audiences?

While it can be so simple to interact with music in a myriad of ways and listeners have the opportunity to use streaming services to listen to their favorite music, artists, and even genres, traditional radio stations are just as popular today as they have ever been. It's no secret that they need to provide digital, streamable services to remain relevant, however. There is still a lot to be said for listening to music when you don't know what songs are going to come up next and listening to DJs, interviews, and other forms of radio-based content in 2023. The best way to reach audiences and ensure that digital radio broadcasters get the engagement they really want is to promote themselves on social media platforms. With a photo and video editing provider like CapCut in their itinerary, not only will this be simple to do, but all results will be high impact and of a professional quality that will certainly set broadcasters ahead of their competition.