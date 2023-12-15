Housewives Truce? Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton Bury The Hatchet, Allegedly Eyeing Joint 'RHOBH' Return

While catfighting Rinna, 60, and Hilton, 64, do not appear on the franchise's current 13th season, the adversaries privately mended fences after pillow-lipped Lisa's phone stopped ringing when she left the show, sources claimed.

Hilton, who quit RHOBH in a salary flap, recently revealed Rinna sent her a massive floral bouquet to break the ice — leading to the dueling divas' first phone call since they traded fire on the reality show.