Housewives Truce? Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton Bury The Hatchet, Allegedly Eyeing Joint 'RHOBH' Return
Groveling Lisa Rinna is begging her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rival Kathy Hilton for forgiveness — reportedly hoping to jump-start her stagnant career with a reality reunion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While catfighting Rinna, 60, and Hilton, 64, do not appear on the franchise's current 13th season, the adversaries privately mended fences after pillow-lipped Lisa's phone stopped ringing when she left the show, sources claimed.
Hilton, who quit RHOBH in a salary flap, recently revealed Rinna sent her a massive floral bouquet to break the ice — leading to the dueling divas' first phone call since they traded fire on the reality show.
At the time, the ex-soap opera star scorned Hilton as "the devil," while the matriarch of the hotel empire branded her foe "the biggest bully in Hollywood!"
But both have put aside their differences to pursue the larger goal of rejoining the show next season, an insider told the National Enquirer.
"Lisa has really missed it — she felt like she was being put in a time-out by producers and never wanted to leave in the first place," snitched the spy.
"And Kathy is at a point where she is agreeable to working with Lisa again, so producers see this could be a great storyline — bringing them back together next season for ratings gold!"
But Rinna's rep said chatter the beauty will return to RHOBH is "vapid gossip" and the former reality star has zero interest in a comeback, insisting Rinna mended fences only because she "values" Hilton's friendship.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Hilton's rep for comment.
It might not be Rinna's choice if she ever returns to the show. Months ago, she caused a stir when she called for fans to boycott BravoCon amid Bethenny Frankel's reality show recocking, with sources warning her about biting the hand that fed her.
Rinna confirmed her RHOBH departure in January after eight seasons on the series. Her exit came after RadarOnline.com's exclusive report that she was trying to negotiate a higher contract with the network. Sources shared she was gunning for a whopping $2 million, which would have made her the highest-paid Housewife of any franchise ever.
As for Hilton, she ditched Season 13 of the show after her Colorado meltdown made headlines — which was exclusively exposed on RadarOnline.com.