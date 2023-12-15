Fox News' Sean Hannity and California Governor Gavin Newsom Form Unlikely Friendship: Report
In a head-spinning turn of events, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Fox News talent Sean Hannity have reportedly become friends, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite the Democrat lawmaker and conservative host's stark differences, insiders claimed the unlikely duo have formed a bizarre bond.
"They're constantly texting and calling each other," an insider said of the unusual pairing, according to the National Enquirer.
While most were taken aback by the budding friendship between the liberal governor and far-right figurehead, the source claimed there was one person who was unfazed by the relationship.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"The only person who isn't shocked is Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was married to Newsom," the tipster alleged.
After all, Guilfoyle was said to be responsible for putting the two men in contact with one another.
"She introduced Sean and Gavin at a party," the source explained while also noting, "The bromance between the man she worked with and the man she slept with doesn't bother her at all."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Newsom, Hannity, and Guilfoyle for comment.
- 'Quite Literally B------': Gavin Newsom Slams Fox News for 'Misinformation' While Religiously Watching Network
- 'Battle of Loserville': Donald Trump Mocks Ron DeSantis' Debate Against Gavin Newsom With Dubbed Video
- Ron DeSantis Grilled By Sean Hannity in Awkward On-Air Exchange About Dismal Poll Numbers Against Trump: ‘How Do You Explain That?’
As for Hannity, he recently spoke of the shocking friendship in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
"From the first time we met we just hit it off and there was a certain relationship that developed that was like, ‘Oh, come on, you don’t believe all that,'" Hannity said of Newsom. "It was always friendly and never contentious. You can say anything to him. You can have fun with him."
Hannity and Newsom crossed professional paths twice when the Democrat was interviewed by the Fox News anchor in June and September.
Following the success of the two previous interviews, the far-right TV talent invited Newsom to debate Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis for his show. The prime-time host also served as the event's moderator.
Much like Hannity and Newsom's friendship, the debate was also viewed as highly unusual given that political rivals from opposing parties hardly ever meet to face off against one another in such an environment, especially outside of a campaign debate.
Hannity's relationship with the California governor proved to be fruitful though, as he successfully negotiated the terms for the highly anticipated televised event directly with DeSantis and Newsom.
Hannity was front and center to watch his pal take dog walk the Florida governor, who looked visibly uncomfortable during the heated debate.