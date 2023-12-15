Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Fox News' Sean Hannity and California Governor Gavin Newsom Form Unlikely Friendship: Report

Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity and Gavin Newsom have reportedly become good friends.

Dec. 15 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

In a head-spinning turn of events, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Fox News talent Sean Hannity have reportedly become friends, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite the Democrat lawmaker and conservative host's stark differences, insiders claimed the unlikely duo have formed a bizarre bond.

ron desantis grilled sean hannity awful poll numbers donald trump on air tense moment fox news
Source: MEGA

Hannity and Newsom reportedly bonded after being introduced by the Democrat's ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"They're constantly texting and calling each other," an insider said of the unusual pairing, according to the National Enquirer.

While most were taken aback by the budding friendship between the liberal governor and far-right figurehead, the source claimed there was one person who was unfazed by the relationship.

trump shades ron desantis debate gavin newsom
Source: MEGA

"The only person who isn't shocked is Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was married to Newsom," the tipster alleged.

After all, Guilfoyle was said to be responsible for putting the two men in contact with one another.

"She introduced Sean and Gavin at a party," the source explained while also noting, "The bromance between the man she worked with and the man she slept with doesn't bother her at all."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Newsom, Hannity, and Guilfoyle for comment.

kimberly guilfoyle attacks rnc
Source: MEGA

As for Hannity, he recently spoke of the shocking friendship in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"From the first time we met we just hit it off and there was a certain relationship that developed that was like, ‘Oh, come on, you don’t believe all that,'" Hannity said of Newsom. "It was always friendly and never contentious. You can say anything to him. You can have fun with him."

Hannity and Newsom crossed professional paths twice when the Democrat was interviewed by the Fox News anchor in June and September.

sean hannity gavin newsom friendship
Source: MEGA

Hannity said his meetings with Newsom were 'always friendly and never contentious.'

Following the success of the two previous interviews, the far-right TV talent invited Newsom to debate Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis for his show. The prime-time host also served as the event's moderator.

Much like Hannity and Newsom's friendship, the debate was also viewed as highly unusual given that political rivals from opposing parties hardly ever meet to face off against one another in such an environment, especially outside of a campaign debate.

Hannity's relationship with the California governor proved to be fruitful though, as he successfully negotiated the terms for the highly anticipated televised event directly with DeSantis and Newsom.

Hannity was front and center to watch his pal take dog walk the Florida governor, who looked visibly uncomfortable during the heated debate.

