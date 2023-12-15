Fox News' Sean Hannity and California Governor Gavin Newsom Form Unlikely Friendship: Report

"They're constantly texting and calling each other," an insider said of the unusual pairing, according to the National Enquirer.

While most were taken aback by the budding friendship between the liberal governor and far-right figurehead, the source claimed there was one person who was unfazed by the relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.