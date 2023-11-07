Gavin Newsom Facing Tragic New Poll Numbers After Being Accused of Running ‘Shadow’ Campaign Against Biden
California Governor Gavin Newsom was hit with bad news days after being attacked by Senator John Fetterman for not having the “guts” to announce he’s running a shadow campaign against Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported a new poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by the news outlet, revealed Newsom losing support with California voters.
The poll revealed Newsom has a 49% disapproving of his performance.
Back in October, the politician had a 44% approval rating which had slid from 55% earlier in the year. Newsom did still have a 66% approval from Democratic voters.
The falling poll numbers come as Fetterman criticized Newsom publicly.
Over the weekend, Fetterman spoke at an Iowa Democrats Liberty and Justice Celebration event in Iowa.
During his speech, he told the crowd, “There are two additional Democrats running for Pennsylvania, excuse me, running for president right now.”
“One is a congressman from Minnesota, the other one is the governor of California.
But only one has the guts to announce it,” Fetterman said.
The Minnesota politician that Fetterman referenced was Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips – who announced he would be taking on Biden in the primary.
Fetterman told the crowd to support Biden. “If you are a Democrat that wants to criticize and go after Joe Biden, our president, just go ahead and write a check for Trump,” he said.
“He is a strong, decent, committed dude,' Fetterman said about Biden. “He is your president! He is my president! He is our guy!”
Newsom has been asked about whether he plans to run in 2024. He previously told CNN, “The answer is no. No ambiguity.”
The idea of another Democrat replacing Biden in the race has been floated due to the president’s tragic poll numbers.
As we previously reported, at the moment, Trump leads in 5 critical states against Biden. The New York Times reported that voters in battleground states are throwing their support behind Trump as they grow upset with Biden’s handling of various matters.
The report said, “The results show Mr. Biden losing to Mr. Trump, his likeliest Republican rival, by margins of four to 10 percentage points among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Mr. Biden is ahead only in Wisconsin, by two percentage points.”
Biden and his team have continued to push that the president is more than capable of handling another term.