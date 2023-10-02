Exposed: Gavin Newsom's Pick to Replace Late Senator Dianne Feinstein Raises Eyebrows With Her Out-of-State Residence
Gavin Newsom's replacement pick for the late California Senator Dianne Feinstein has raised eyebrows after her out-of-state residence was revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The California governor's office announced late Sunday night that Laphonza Butler was selected to fulfill Feinstein's remaining term after the 90-year-old passed away last week.
Before being named Newsom's replacement pick, Butler served as president of EMILY's List, an organization aiming to elect pro-choice female Democratic candidates to office across the country.
"A trusted adviser to [Vice President Kamala] Harris and leader of the nation's largest organization dedicated to electing women, Butler will make history as the first Black lesbian to openly serve in Congress," Newsom's office said of Butler on Sunday evening.
While Butler's background aligned with Newsom's politics — and she had previous experience in California working on campaigns for Kamala Harris and 2016 Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton — her residence raised concern among critics and Californians alike.
On X, formerly Twitter, Butler was overjoyed to announce her acceptance of the late senator's position.
"I'm honored to accept Gov. @GavinNewsom's nomination to be U.S. Senator for a state I have made my home and honored by his trust in me to serve the people of California and this great nation," Butler wrote.
"No one will ever measure up to the legacy of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, but I will do my best to honor her legacy and leadership by committing to work for women and girls, workers and unions, struggling parents, and all of California. I am ready to serve."
As replies to Butler's post poured in, critics pointed out the EMILY's List president's state of residence.
"Congratulations to Maryland’s third senator!" wrote one X user. Another chimed in, "Are you telling us Gavin Newsom could not find one qualified person in his own state to represent this district? Not one?"
One comment mocked Butler, "Yesterday, I made California my home.”
According to Newsweek, Butler's residence was listed as Maryland on EMILY's List's website as recently as September 14. After concern over the new California lawmaker's home state was raised, mention of Butler residing in Maryland was scrubbed from the website, including archived entries.
Additionally, Rob Pyers, the research director of California Target Book, which analyzes political filings, noted that Butler listed Silver Springs, Maryland, as her residence on an August 31 Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing.
Under California law, the governor is permitted to appoint a senator until the next election cycle, which is set to take place in 2024.