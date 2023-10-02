Exposed: Gavin Newsom's Pick to Replace Late Senator Dianne Feinstein Raises Eyebrows With Her Out-of-State Residence

Before being named Newsom's replacement pick, Butler served as president of EMILY's List, an organization aiming to elect pro-choice female Democratic candidates to office across the country.

"A trusted adviser to [Vice President Kamala] Harris and leader of the nation's largest organization dedicated to electing women, Butler will make history as the first Black lesbian to openly serve in Congress," Newsom's office said of Butler on Sunday evening.

While Butler's background aligned with Newsom's politics — and she had previous experience in California working on campaigns for Kamala Harris and 2016 Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton — her residence raised concern among critics and Californians alike.