90-Year-Old Senator Dianne Feinstein Died of Natural Causes at Her Washington D.C. Home With Her Daughter By Her Side: Report

Feinstein's health had been deteriorating over the past year following a bout with shingles.

She used a wheelchair in her final months in the Senate, and her absence due to health issues had sparked discussions about her potential resignation. However, Feinstein remained dedicated to her role and continued to serve despite the challenges.

Her legacy as a political powerhouse and a champion for various causes, including gun control and women's rights, was acknowledged by her colleagues on the Senate floor.

Tearful tributes were paid to Feinstein, who was hailed as a trailblazer and a barrier breaker. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, a close friend of the family, led a moment of silence in her honor, along with members of the California delegation.