90-Year-Old Senator Dianne Feinstein Died of Natural Causes at Her Washington D.C. Home With Her Daughter By Her Side: Report
Dianne Feinstein, the longtime Democratic senator from California, passed away in the early morning hours on Friday, September 29, at her Washington D.C. home.
Her death was announced by her office, stating that she died of natural causes at around 2 a.m., with her daughter Katherine by her side, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Feinstein, who was 90 years old, had a trailblazing political career that spanned over 30 years.
Just hours before her death, she made a final appearance in the Senate for a procedural vote on short-term government funding.
Despite her declining health, she walked onto the Senate floor with the help of her aide and raised her hand to vote "aye." It was a poignant moment that marked the end of an era for the California Democrat.
Feinstein's health had been deteriorating over the past year following a bout with shingles.
She used a wheelchair in her final months in the Senate, and her absence due to health issues had sparked discussions about her potential resignation. However, Feinstein remained dedicated to her role and continued to serve despite the challenges.
Her legacy as a political powerhouse and a champion for various causes, including gun control and women's rights, was acknowledged by her colleagues on the Senate floor.
Tearful tributes were paid to Feinstein, who was hailed as a trailblazer and a barrier breaker. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, a close friend of the family, led a moment of silence in her honor, along with members of the California delegation.
Feinstein's impact went beyond the Senate. She served as the first female mayor of San Francisco and played a pivotal role in the city's history.
During her tenure, she implemented a gun ban and saved the iconic cable car system. She also faced challenges during the height of the AIDS crisis and made difficult decisions to save lives.
As a senator, Feinstein worked across party lines, gaining a reputation for political pragmatism.
She played a key role in passing the Assault Weapons Ban and led a review of the CIA's interrogation program.
The late senator was also responsible for the federal coordination of Amber Alerts, the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, and authored the Respect for Marriage Act.
Towards the end of her career, Feinstein faced criticism for her declining health, including short-term memory loss, as well as her willingness to work with Republicans.
She stepped down as the ranking Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee after controversy surrounding the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Feinstein also faced criticism for her handling of the sexual assault allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Feinstein's death leaves a vacancy in the Senate, and California Governor Gavin Newsom will appoint her replacement.
The race to fill her seat is already competitive, with several Democrats, including Reps. Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff, and Katie Porter are vying for the position.
Newsom has indicated that he would appoint a black woman to the seat but has not mentioned any of the announced candidates.