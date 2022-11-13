Amy Coney Barrett Flippantly Mocks Pro-Choice Protesters In Federalist Society Speech
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett poked fun at the pro-choice protesters that gathered outside of her home following the court's bombshell decision to overturn the right to abortion.
Speaking at the Federalist Society's first annual convention on Thursday, November 10, Barrett was met with cheers and applause when she took the stage.
"Thank you, it's really nice to have a lot of noise made that's not by protesters outside my house," the conservative politician quipped.
As Radar previously reported, protests broke out across the country after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 on a Mississippi case that essentially ended Roe v. Wade in early June. Prior to this decision, Roe federally protected United States citizens' right to choose since January 1973.
Most notably, pro-abortion demonstrators dressed as characters from Hulu's The Handmaid’s Tale and stood outside of Barrett's home this past May, after it was revealed she was expected to vote to overturn the famed decision.
In a Fox News interview, one of the protesters speculated that Barrett's views on the matter may be influenced by the fact that she is an adoptive mother, causing her "inability to see what it's like to carry a pregnancy to term," despite the fact that the politician is the biological mother of five children.
"Not everybody wants to have five kids or four kids or one kid," the protester added at the time.
Following the end of Roe v. Wade, celebrities flocked to social media to share their opinions on the controversial decision. The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg slammed the decision, claiming it was not something anyone should be taking "lightly."
"Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they'll take it into their own hands," she explained in an opening monologue of the Tuesday, May 3, episode. "Well, we got tired over tripping over women in bathrooms — public bathrooms — who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go. This law came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean."