Amy Coney Barrett Flippantly Mocks Pro-Choice Protesters In Federalist Society Speech

Most notably, pro-abortion demonstrators dressed as characters from Hulu's The Handmaid’s Tale and stood outside of Barrett's home this past May, after it was revealed she was expected to vote to overturn the famed decision.

In a Fox News interview, one of the protesters speculated that Barrett's views on the matter may be influenced by the fact that she is an adoptive mother, causing her "inability to see what it's like to carry a pregnancy to term," despite the fact that the politician is the biological mother of five children.

"Not everybody wants to have five kids or four kids or one kid," the protester added at the time.