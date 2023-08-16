Dianne Feinstein's Daughter Claims 90-year-old Senator is Victim of Elder Abuse, Bombshell Court Docs Reveal
Dianne Feinstein’s daughter, Katherine Feinstein, recently filed a lawsuit alleging elder abuse against her 90-year-old senator mother, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a shocking development to come as Senator Feinstein faces calls to resign due to her age, Katherine Feinstein filed a lawsuit against the co-trustees in charge of the senator’s late husband's – Richard Blum’s – estate.
According to the August 8 filing, Katherine alleged that estate co-trustees Michael Klein, Marc Scholvinck, and Verett Mims violated California’s elder abuse laws against the 90-year-old senator.
Katherine specifically claimed that the co-trustees failed to fund a trust that Senator Feinstein is the sole income beneficiary of. The three defendants also allegedly failed to make “required distributions” from the trust to Senator Feinstein following her husband’s death in 2022.
“[The defendants] intend to benefit Richard Blum’s daughters, who stand to inherit millions of dollars that should go to Senator Feinstein if the Trustees never make the required distributions to her,” Katherine charged, referring to Blum’s biological daughters from his marriage before Senator Feinstein.
Senator Feinstein’s daughter asked the court to temporarily suspend Klein, Scholvinck, and Mims as co-trustees “pending a decision on whether to remove them” from the trust to “prevent further loss and injury to Senator Feinstein.”
“The Trustees have failed to respond to any requests for disbursements, which is a de facto denial,” Katherine’s lawsuit charged. “The Trustees have engaged in an overarching pattern of inaction related to Senator Feinstein’s beneficial interests, to her detriment.”
Meanwhile, an attorney representing Klein and Scholvinck issued a statement after the lawsuit was filed on August 8 and refuted Senator Feinstein’s daughter's allegations.
“The trustees have acted ethically and appropriately at all times; the same cannot be said for Katherine Feinstein,” attorney Steven Braccini said. “This filing is unconscionable.”
“The trustees have always respected Senator Feinstein and always will,” he continued. “But this has nothing to do with her needs and everything to do with her daughter’s avarice.”
“While [Katherine] claims that she is simply trying to carry out what Senator Feinstein has allegedly expressed to [Katherine], the co-trustees’ fiduciary responsibilities require more.”
Last week’s elder abuse lawsuit also confirmed that Katherine, 66, was given limited power of attorney over Senator Feinstein on July 23, 2023.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the elder abuse lawsuit came as Senator Feinstein faces calls to resign from the Senate due to her age and a series of recent health issues.
The 90-year-old California politician missed 60 Senate votes earlier this year when she was hospitalized for shingles, and she was rushed to the hospital again last week after she fell down at her San Francisco home.
"Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” a rep for the aging senator confirmed. “All of her scans were clear and she returned home."
Although Senator Feinstein refuses to step down, she announced last year that she will not seek reelection in 2024.