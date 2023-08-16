Dianne Feinstein's Daughter Claims 90-year-old Senator is Victim of Elder Abuse, Bombshell Court Docs Reveal

According to the August 8 filing, Katherine alleged that estate co-trustees Michael Klein, Marc Scholvinck, and Verett Mims violated California’s elder abuse laws against the 90-year-old senator.

Katherine specifically claimed that the co-trustees failed to fund a trust that Senator Feinstein is the sole income beneficiary of. The three defendants also allegedly failed to make “required distributions” from the trust to Senator Feinstein following her husband’s death in 2022.