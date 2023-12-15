Chris Hansen Returns to TV With Copycat Program of Hit NBC Show: Report

The disgraced TV host's latest project — TruBlu's Takedown with Chris Hansen — is reportedly being bashed as a low-rent rip-off of his infamous Dateline segment, which used hidden cameras to snare predators from 2003 to 2007.

"It's basically the same show with lower production values," a snarky industry insider dished to the National Enquirer.

