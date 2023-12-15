Ramona Singer 'Wasn't Invited' to 'RHONY Legacy' Premiere After Race Scandal and 'Crashed' it Last Minute
Ramona Singer was the ultimate party crasher when she unexpectedly showed up at the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy premiere, months after she was canceled for allegedly using the n-word, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources shared she was "not invited" to the event, which took place at GH on the Park in New York on Tuesday evening.
The invitation to the party promoted appearances by RHONY: Legacy stars Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman — but Singer was reportedly left off the invite, with Page Six reporting she was planning to be out of town in Palm Beach, Florida.
Singer allegedly canceled her plans last minute and “crashed” the Peacock festivities, claimed an insider. “She wasn’t invited, came anyway, didn’t stay long,” the source spilled; however, another insider said the 67-year-old controversial star “called the day before” to inform others she could attend the soirée.
“She wasn’t so much invited as she just decided to show up,” quipped the outlet's second source, alleging that many partygoers were "surprised" to see her.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Singer's rep and Peacock for comment.
Singer appeared unbothered on the yellow carpet alongside her costars. It was hard not to notice the embattled reality star, who slipped her curves into an attention-grabbing cobalt blue dress with a high slit to show off her legs.
Smiling from ear to ear, she soaked up her star status after stepping out of the spotlight following the controversy in October.
Singer was fired from her job at the real estate giant Douglas Elliman after her fall from grace nearly two months ago.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the RHONY: Legacy star was accused of saying the n-word during production — and denied the allegation by writing a shortened version of the racial slur in a text message.
Vanity Fair published the first n-word accusation, with a production member alleging Singer used the slur during Season 13. "The word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n--…," Singer's denial, which she wrote via text message, read.
RadarOnline.com confirmed that Singer was "no longer attending" BravoCon in Las Vegas after the scandal broke — however, Ramona's season of UGT: RHONY Legacy is still set to air tonight (December 14) on Peacock.