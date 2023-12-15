Rudy Giuliani's Attorney Compares Him to 'Flat-Earthers' During Closing Argument in Georgia Election Workers' Defamation Case

According to Politico's Kyle Cheney, who live-tweeted the closing arguments, Giuliani's attorney, Joe Sibley, took a highly unusual course as he attempted a legal Hail Mary to evoke "sympathy" from the jury.

"Sibley repeatedly criticizing Giuliani, comparing him to flat-earthers who will never stop believing election lies, saying he committed an 'injustice' against Moss/Freeman, noting he's almost 80," Cheney reported on X.

Cheney also noted that Sibley told the court, "Rudy Giuliani shouldn’t be defined by what’s happened in recent times."

