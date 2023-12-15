Rudy Giuliani's Attorney Compares Him to 'Flat-Earthers' During Closing Argument in Georgia Election Workers' Defamation Case
During closing arguments of Rudy Giuliani's civil defamation trial, his own lawyer compared him to "flat-Earthers" who will always believe there's truth to the 2020 election fraud lie, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Giuliani was already found liable for defamation against two Georgia election workers. Jury deliberations began on Thursday to decide the amount of damages he will be ordered to pay.
According to Politico's Kyle Cheney, who live-tweeted the closing arguments, Giuliani's attorney, Joe Sibley, took a highly unusual course as he attempted a legal Hail Mary to evoke "sympathy" from the jury.
"Sibley repeatedly criticizing Giuliani, comparing him to flat-earthers who will never stop believing election lies, saying he committed an 'injustice' against Moss/Freeman, noting he's almost 80," Cheney reported on X.
Cheney also noted that Sibley told the court, "Rudy Giuliani shouldn’t be defined by what’s happened in recent times."
After Giuliani's attorney reportedly compared the Trump lawyer to conspiracy theorists who wholeheartedly believe the Earth is flat, he proceeded to remind the jury of his reputation after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which took place while Giuliani served as New York City's mayor.
Sibley recalled, "Rudy as a unifying figure around 9/11" and "wants (the) jury to remember him that way."
"This is a man who did great things. If he hasn't been so great lately, I want you to judge him by the entire character of who he is," Sibley reportedly told the jury, of which he "urged" to "have sympathy."
The case was brought by Fulton County, Georgia's election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, both of which were subjected to extreme harassment and death threats after repeatedly being accused of ballot tampering by Giuliani and ex-president Donald Trump.
Both women testified at the January 6 Committee hearings, where they revealed the extent to which Giuliani's baseless claims turned their lives upside down and made them fear for their safety.
Freeman and Moss are seeking $43 million in damages, while Sibley argued his 80-year-old client should be on the hook for far less in damages.
While Sibley appeared to paint Giuliani as feeble and old, Freeman and Moss' attorney, Michael Gottlieb, started his closing arguments by reminding the jury of defamatory statements the Trump lawyer said to the press just three days ago, which the judge admonished him for.
"Mr. Giuliani’s defense is that his reputation, his comfort, his goals are more important than Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. That is a fiction and it ends today," Cheney wrote of Gottlieb's closing argument.
"Mr. Giuliani has shown over and over and over again that he will not take our clients’ names out of his mouth. The facts do not, can not, and will not stop him … he says he isn’t sorry. He’s telegraphing that he will do this again. Believe him."