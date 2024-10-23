Boybands Curse: We Reveal Young Singers Who Went Off Rails — From Boyzone Star's $260-a-Day Heroin Habit to Violent Brawls… and Liam Payne's Tragic Drug Spiral

He previously opened up about the pressure of being in One Direction and how he feared hitting "rock bottom" during a 2021 appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

Payne said: "I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I’m very good at hiding it... I don’t even know if I’ve hit it yet.

"I can either make that choice now and pick my last moment as my rock bottom or I can make a whole new low."

In 2019 he revealed he "went through a number of different bits of therapy" after One Direction broke up in 2015.

The singer added: "... So I went away. I had a little thing with the drink," as he urged others to seek help.