King Charles and Queen Camilla's 'Secret Lovechild' Compares His Facial Structures to Royal Family — and Demands Fresh Paternity Test!

In a recent Facebook post, Dorante-Day compared his facial features to King Charles and his two sons, Prince William, and Prince Harry, to help support his claims to his 29,000 followers.

He wrote: "This comparison of William, Myself, Charles, and Harry demonstrates something very clearly, there is no consistency.

"The fact that the left side of my face identically matches Charles whilst neither William nor Harry’s does, raises the obvious question, just who are Charles’ real sons?"

Besides facial features, Dorante-Day has discussed other evidence he believes proves he is the royal couple's secret lovechild.

In previous Facebook posts, he claimed that King Charles and Camilla met in the mid-1960s — not the 1970s.

Plus, he claimed that Camilla stopped making social appearances in the UK shortly before his birth date.