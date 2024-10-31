King Charles and Queen Camilla's 'Secret Lovechild' Compares His Facial Structures to Royal Family — and Demands Fresh Paternity Test!
A man claiming to be King Charles and Queen Camilla’s "secret lovechild" has compared his facial structures to the royal family as he demands a paternity test.
A British-born man named Simon Dorante-Day isn't giving up his fight and is taking legal action as he believes he has royal blood in his veins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a recent Facebook post, Dorante-Day compared his facial features to King Charles and his two sons, Prince William, and Prince Harry, to help support his claims to his 29,000 followers.
He wrote: "This comparison of William, Myself, Charles, and Harry demonstrates something very clearly, there is no consistency.
"The fact that the left side of my face identically matches Charles whilst neither William nor Harry’s does, raises the obvious question, just who are Charles’ real sons?"
Besides facial features, Dorante-Day has discussed other evidence he believes proves he is the royal couple's secret lovechild.
In previous Facebook posts, he claimed that King Charles and Camilla met in the mid-1960s — not the 1970s.
Plus, he claimed that Camilla stopped making social appearances in the UK shortly before his birth date.
He continued in the Facebook post: "This is why my wife, Dr. Elvianna, and I believe a 4-way Paternity test is the only way to resolve this issue once and for all. The truth of the game that has been played by the Monarchy, the Government, and the Establishment for 58 years needs to be exposed.
"The lies and corruption must be uncovered for what they are, criminal activity. Awarding yourself and accepting a 50% pay rise doesn’t demonstrate much remorse for what has occurred. Nor does it demonstrate any intention to resolve this issue or change direction any time soon."
He concluded his post: "Whenever I feel like giving it all away three things remind me to keep on track. Firstly, Winifred, my adopted Grandmother's words. Secondly, the memories I have and of that voice telling me of the 9 months hardship.
"Finally, my eyes, and the very real pain that has and still causes. We deserve answers!"
Dorante-Day was born in 1966 and adopted when he was about eight months old by a couple named Karen and David Day.
At the time of his birth, King Charles was 17 years old and Camilla was 18 years old.
His adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, served the Queen and Prince Philip in the Royal household.
Dorante-Day also claimed that his adoptive grandmother told him about his relations with the royal family.
As Dorante-Day's fight continues, he discussed details about his case against the Queensland Police Service for their "continued breach of duty."
He wrote: "The primary focus of this case can be centrally framed around one thing, the rights of the adopted person, the adoptee. These rights, legislatively established at the original adoption of the child, exist throughout the lifespan of the adoptee and are primarily focused on the 'best interests and welfare of' the adoptee.
"It is apparent these rights are transparent to the QPS and that they are not upholding firstly, their duty of care to my family and I, and secondly, my human rights under the Queensland Human Rights Act."
