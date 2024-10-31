Richard Simmons' Devoted Housekeeper Rushes to Court to Block Fitness Guru's Brother From Filming Documentary and Selling Off Treasured Possessions
Richard Simmons' devoted housekeeper's bitter court battle with his brother has taken another turn.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Teresa Reveles Muro has asked a judge to stop Leonard Simmons from selling the late fitness guru's personal belongings and block his plans to film a documentary about his brother's life.
Muro, who lived and worked for Simmons for 36 years, previously accused Leonard of scheming to take full control of his estate.
Weeks after Simmons' death in July, Muro filed a petition claiming Leonard coerced her into signing documents which removed her as a co-trustee of his trust.
Muro alleged she was unaware of what she was signing and was overcome with grief.
While Leonard has yet to respond to Muro's first petition, she's gone back to court to ask a judge to block him from selling Simmons' belongings or exploit his name for a documentary project.
Her filing read: "Richard Simmons would roll over in his grave if he knew what his brother Leonard has done since his tragic death on July 13, 2024."
Muro once again claimed her former boss clearly stated she and Leonard were to be co-trustees of his estate, not solely Leonard.
She further accused Leonard of recently working with Simmons' estranged manager to "pillage Richard’s assets and legacy", which she argued directly went against the fitness icon's wishes.
The motion stated: "During the final years of his life, Richard unequivocally cut ties with (the manager) because he was exploiting Richard's celebrity without proper authorization and compensation. In fact, Richard stated that he "would rather die" than participate in another project with him.
"Richard also flatly rejected (the manager's) attempts to work on a documentary about Richard's life, proclaiming that he would never work on a project with (the manager) again.
"Leonard has openly defied Richard's explicit instructions by getting back into business with (the manager)."
Her filing continued: "Indeed, Leonard has turned over the keys to Richard's home to (the manager) and, just last Thursday, October 17, 2024, allowed (the manager) to bring in a film crew so he could push forward with an apparent documentary or similar project about Richard, in direct contravention of Richard’s stated wishes."
Muro's lawyer claimed additional actions taken by Leonard – including hiring "a real estate agent to market Richard's home" – suggested he was gearing up to sell his brother's house and personal items.
The motion stated: "Leonard is thus likely also making arrangements to imminently sell, donate, or otherwise dispose of Richard's personal effects without Teresa's input, as was envisioned by Richard in the Trust."
Simmons' housekeeper added: "Richard lived in the Residence for decades and kept a lot of memorabilia, collectibles, art and other personal items in the home. In addition to being valuable or important because of their association with Richard, many of the Personal Effects are of sentimental value to his friends and family."
A judge has yet to issue a ruling on Muro's filing.
