Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Richard Simmons

Richard Simmons' Devoted Housekeeper Rushes to Court to Block Fitness Guru's Brother From Filming Documentary and Selling Off Treasured Possessions

Composite photo of Richard Simmons.
Source: MEGA

Richard Simmons' devoted housekeeper has asked a judge to stop his brother from filming documentary and selling his personal items.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Richard Simmons' devoted housekeeper's bitter court battle with his brother has taken another turn.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Teresa Reveles Muro has asked a judge to stop Leonard Simmons from selling the late fitness guru's personal belongings and block his plans to film a documentary about his brother's life.

Muro, who lived and worked for Simmons for 36 years, previously accused Leonard of scheming to take full control of his estate.

Article continues below advertisement
richard simmons autopsy corpse riddled abrasions cause death mystery
Source: MEGA

Simmons died at his home on July 13, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Weeks after Simmons' death in July, Muro filed a petition claiming Leonard coerced her into signing documents which removed her as a co-trustee of his trust.

Muro alleged she was unaware of what she was signing and was overcome with grief.

While Leonard has yet to respond to Muro's first petition, she's gone back to court to ask a judge to block him from selling Simmons' belongings or exploit his name for a documentary project.

Article continues below advertisement
richard simmons pauly shore biopic
Source: MEGA

Simmons' housekeeper Teresa Muro previously accused his brother of scheming to take full-control of his trust.

Article continues below advertisement

Her filing read: "Richard Simmons would roll over in his grave if he knew what his brother Leonard has done since his tragic death on July 13, 2024."

Muro once again claimed her former boss clearly stated she and Leonard were to be co-trustees of his estate, not solely Leonard.

She further accused Leonard of recently working with Simmons' estranged manager to "pillage Richard’s assets and legacy", which she argued directly went against the fitness icon's wishes.

MORE ON:
Richard Simmons

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
richard simmons funeral autopsy exposed buried workout outfit superman
Source: MEGA

Muro filed another petition asking a judge to stop Leonard from selling his brother's personal item and filming a documentary on his life.

Article continues below advertisement

The motion stated: "During the final years of his life, Richard unequivocally cut ties with (the manager) because he was exploiting Richard's celebrity without proper authorization and compensation. In fact, Richard stated that he "would rather die" than participate in another project with him.

"Richard also flatly rejected (the manager's) attempts to work on a documentary about Richard's life, proclaiming that he would never work on a project with (the manager) again.

"Leonard has openly defied Richard's explicit instructions by getting back into business with (the manager)."

Article continues below advertisement

Her filing continued: "Indeed, Leonard has turned over the keys to Richard's home to (the manager) and, just last Thursday, October 17, 2024, allowed (the manager) to bring in a film crew so he could push forward with an apparent documentary or similar project about Richard, in direct contravention of Richard’s stated wishes."

Muro's lawyer claimed additional actions taken by Leonard – including hiring "a real estate agent to market Richard's home" – suggested he was gearing up to sell his brother's house and personal items.

The motion stated: "Leonard is thus likely also making arrangements to imminently sell, donate, or otherwise dispose of Richard's personal effects without Teresa's input, as was envisioned by Richard in the Trust."

Article continues below advertisement
richard simmons funeral autopsy exposed buried workout outfit superman
Source: MEGA

Muro claimed Leonard teaming up with Simmons' estranged managed 'defies' his 'explicit' wishes.

Simmons' housekeeper added: "Richard lived in the Residence for decades and kept a lot of memorabilia, collectibles, art and other personal items in the home. In addition to being valuable or important because of their association with Richard, many of the Personal Effects are of sentimental value to his friends and family."

A judge has yet to issue a ruling on Muro's filing.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.