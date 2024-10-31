Hollywood's Halloween Hex: The Real-Life Spooky Accidents, Hauntings, Murders and On-Set Killings That Cursed the World's Biggest Horror Movies

The 1973 film is known as one of the most famous horror films of all time.

The film is about a mother dealing with her daughter's mysterious ailment, which ends up being a demonic possession.

She seeks help from two Roman Catholic priests, who attempt to perform an exorcism.

While filming, the house that was on set caught on fire after a bird flew into a circuit box — however, the only room that didn't catch on fire was where the crew members filmed the exorcism scenes.

Filming ended up being delayed six weeks after the incident.