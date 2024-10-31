Hollywood's Halloween Hex: The Real-Life Spooky Accidents, Hauntings, Murders and On-Set Killings That Cursed the World's Biggest Horror Movies
From murders to terrifying fires on-set, the most uncanny real-life incidents that occurred while filming the biggest horror films have been revealed.
can reveal all the behind-the-scenes details about the scariest accidents to happen to both the cast and crew members over the last few decades.
'The Exorcist'
The 1973 film is known as one of the most famous horror films of all time.
The film is about a mother dealing with her daughter's mysterious ailment, which ends up being a demonic possession.
She seeks help from two Roman Catholic priests, who attempt to perform an exorcism.
While filming, the house that was on set caught on fire after a bird flew into a circuit box — however, the only room that didn't catch on fire was where the crew members filmed the exorcism scenes.
Filming ended up being delayed six weeks after the incident.
'Annabelle'
The horrifying doll in Annabelle can still send a chill down your spine.
While filming the eerie horror flick, as well as the sequel, strange incidents kept occurring which led the cast and crew to think the set was "haunted."
Madison Iseman, one of the stars in the film, said: "We had some weird stories. One time in particular, after we were filming a scene downstairs. At the end of the scene, we'd run up the stairs and go past the Warrens' bedroom.
"And every time we ran past the door, Annabelle was in a different position. There was not enough time for someone to go up there and move the doll. So ... we don't know how that happened. She would be in either the rocking chair or sitting on the bed."
'The Crow'
The film starred Brandon Lee, who was accidentally shot by another actor with a prop gun that was loaded with a real bullet.
The 28-year-old son of martial artist Bruce Lee died after the bullet hit the actor's abdomen.
Fans started to believe the family was cursed as Lee's father was only 32 when he passed away.
'The Ring Two'
While filming, the cast and crew experienced many incidents that mirrored the spine-chilling moments in the film.
In the movie, water was used symbolically to represent an evil spirit and just days after filming began — the production office was flooded.
The flood was so horrific that water was pouring out of the walls.
In addition, the set costumer was walking on the Universal lot to set when a 6-foot deer sprinted towards her at 100 miles an hour.
There is a scene in the film where the character Samara attempts to kill other characters with a pack of deer.
