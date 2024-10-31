Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Ghoulish Two Months Keeping her Suicide Victim Son's Body on Ice at Her Mansion: 'Guys, This Is Getting Weird…'

Presley was unable to let go of her son following his death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking lengths Presley took in order to deal with her only son Benjamin Keough's passing following his suicide.

Lisa Marie Presley's life came crashing down around her following the death of her son.

She wrote in her book: “There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately."

Presley made the startling confession in her memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, released posthumously following her own death in 2023 from a small bowel obstruction .

In 2020, Ben took his own life at the family's mansion's in California , and Presley later revealed she kept the 27-year-old's body in dry ice for two months.

The star kept her son's body in dry ice for two months after his death.

When the King of Rock and Roll died in 1977, his open casket was kept in his Graceland estate in Memphis for two days before he was buried on the property.

"It was really important for my mum to have ample time to say goodbye to him, the same way she'd done with her dad," Riley wrote referring to her superstar father, Elvis .

Presley's daughter, Riley Keough , finished the memoir for her famous mom after her death, and explained why her brother's body was kept in the home.

Presley's father Elvis' body was in an open casket for two days before he was buried in 1977.

In her memoir, Presley shared she "didn't know what to do with (her) grief", but that having her father's body in the house helped her.

She wrote: "Having my dad in the house after he died was incredibly helpful because I could go and spend time with him and talk to him."

Presley and her daughter spent time with Benjamin during the two months he was in the mansion, even agreeing they should get his name tattooed on them — Benjamin had their names tattooed on his body.

A tattooist was invited over to the residence in order to see the young man's body so they he could copy the font and positioning.