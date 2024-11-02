Read Shockingly Intimidating NDA 'Diddy' Forced 'Freak Off' Guests to Sign: 'No Photographs, Filming, Recording, Social Media, Books... or Interviews'

Diddy's NDA outlines clear guidelines for party attendees, prohibiting them from sharing any information regarding the music mogul, his family, partners, or associates without his explicit permission.

The agreement restricts the taking of photos, filming, recording, or even posting on social media without Diddy's consent.

Additionally, attendees were barred from giving interviews or disclosing party details through any medium without prior approval.

Combs' NDA lasts for "the life of the artist plus 20 years after their death" – or a total of 70 years – whichever is longer.