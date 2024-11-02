Your tip
Read Shockingly Intimidating NDA 'Diddy' Forced 'Freak Off' Guests to Sign: 'No Photographs, Filming, Recording, Social Media, Books... or Interviews'

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA; Federal Court

Sean 'Diddy' Combs had his 'Freak Off' party guests sign an NDA.

Nov. 2 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

In the world of the rich and famous, attending a party hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs comes with strings attached.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul had guests sign strict NDAs prohibiting them from discussing what would go down during the Victory rapper's infamous 'Freak Off' parties.

diddy intimidating nda forced freak off guests no photographs filming
Source: MEGA

Combs' NDA restricts the taking of photos, filming, recording, or even posting on social media without the music mogul's consent.

Diddy's NDA outlines clear guidelines for party attendees, prohibiting them from sharing any information regarding the music mogul, his family, partners, or associates without his explicit permission.

The agreement restricts the taking of photos, filming, recording, or even posting on social media without Diddy's consent.

Additionally, attendees were barred from giving interviews or disclosing party details through any medium without prior approval.

Combs' NDA lasts for "the life of the artist plus 20 years after their death" – or a total of 70 years – whichever is longer.

diddy intimidating nda forced freak off guests no photographs filming
Source: MEGA

Several A-list celebrites attended Diddy's various parties over the years.

The NDA's existence and its stringent conditions have surfaced amid Diddy's legal troubles.

Diddy was arrested in September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, fraud, and coercion. He is being held at the MDC Brooklyn jail in New York City as he awaits his trial.

Sean "Diddy" Combs

diddy intimidating nda forced freak off guests no photographs filming
Source: MEGA

Diddy's home was raided by Homeland Security.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who is reportedly representing 120 individuals in civil lawsuits accusing Combs of various sex crimes over the years, filed five new civil lawsuits in the Southern District of New York this week.

Buzbee's latest filing claimed Diddy sexually assaulted at least seven victims at the party, one of whom was reportedly 13 at the time.

The now-37-year-old alleged victim claims Combs and two other celebrities sexually assaulted her at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

In the new motion, one of the men and all three women accused Diddy of drugging them.

diddy intimidating nda forced freak off guests no photographs filming
Source: MEGA

Diddy is being held in jail until his trial date.

The embattled rapper's legal team has denied the accusations in a statement: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."

Combs first denied any wrongdoing in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing him of raping and physically abusing her when they were dating.

Diddy settled the case less than 24 hours later but was forced to issue a public apology when a hotel security video surfaced of the music producer violently kicking and pulling his then-girlfriend.

