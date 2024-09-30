Resurfaced Diddy Interview When He 'Threatened' Wendy Williams Over Her 16-Year-Old Son Horrifies Fans: 'She Wanted to Say Stay Away From My Boy!'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs "threatened" talk show host Wendy Williams by claiming he'd secretly met her 16-year-old son, it has been said.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a resurfaced video featuring the disgraced rapper being interviewed by Williams on her TV show sparked sinister theories by fans believing Diddy was trying to intimidate the presenter.
The veteran star was clearly rattled by Diddy's claims he had met the teenager backstage before the interview and stuttered when attempting to move on from his "frightening" admission.
Diddy was promoting his movie 2017 Can't Stop, Won't Stop when he explained to Williams he didn't release it for the money, but instead to share a story "that had a happy ending" for African American men and women.
After the audience cheered in appreciation, Williams, now 60, referred to her son Kevin Hunt Jr, now 24, sparking Diddy to reveal he had met the teenager backstage before the interview.
Williams said: "And let me tell you something, as the mother of a now 16-year-old…" before Diddy interjected by saying: "Mmm, who I met backstage, he's a great young man," triggering the startled response from the host.
Commenters quickly flocked to the old clip and noted how cagey Williams was when Diddy mentioned her son.
One wrote: "That was a threat, he’s saying play nice," while another added: "The way that she hesitated, you know that she knew about him."
A third commented: "It looks like her mind is quickly flipping through all the different horrifying things that could've happened backstage," before a further user added: "The way she wanted to say 'you stay away from my son.'"
Another user said: "I can hear her internally screaming!"
Diddy was indicted for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution earlier this month in New York.
He has also been accused of allowing underage guests at his notorious "freak off" parties.
Speaking last week, singer Good Fridae revealed she was just 16 when Diddy invited her to a debaunched bash held inside a Toronto hotel and alleged teenagers were lured to the X-rated parties with "drugs and candy".
And when the young singer tried to leave, she claimed security tried to stop her.
Fridae told to the U.S Sun: "I went to go out of the main door and (the security guard) stopped me.
"He stood in front of the main door and he grabbed my shoulders and he's like, 'You're not going anywhere'.
"I wanted to leave the party to find my friend, and because I felt very uncomfortable, with all these old men trying to touch me and get me to do things with them."
