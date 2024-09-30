Trump's 'Purge-Style' Crime Crackdown 'Solution' Compared to Hitler's Jew-Purging 'Kristallnacht'

At his campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, Trump's speech was largely focused on his claims about "thousands of migrants from the most dangerous countries on earth destroying the character of small towns and leaving local communities in anguish and in despair".

The ex-president warned: "Hundreds of thousands of people are going to be victims very shortly. It's happening."

He continued: "In New York, you can't walk into a drug store now, it's like you're in a prison of glass...People walk in, they just take everything they want (and) they walk out of the store."