Trump's 'Purge-Style' Crime Crackdown 'Solution' Compared to Hitler's Jew-Purging 'Kristallnacht'
Donald Trump is being compared to Adolph Hitler for proposing a crime crackdown plan mirroring the premise of horror franchise The Purge.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the presidential candidate suggested giving police "one rough hour" to restore order as he stoked fear about the "savage criminal aliens" supposedly "invading" the country.
At his campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, Trump's speech was largely focused on his claims about "thousands of migrants from the most dangerous countries on earth destroying the character of small towns and leaving local communities in anguish and in despair".
The ex-president warned: "Hundreds of thousands of people are going to be victims very shortly. It's happening."
He continued: "In New York, you can't walk into a drug store now, it's like you're in a prison of glass...People walk in, they just take everything they want (and) they walk out of the store."
Trump claimed the Biden-Harris Administration "let the people just pour in" and said his political rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, "opposes all efforts to find them and remove them".
He said: "The police aren't allowed to do their job. They're told, 'If you do anything, you're going to lose your pension, you're going to lose your family, your house, your car.'
"The police want to do it. The border patrol wants to do it... They're not allowed to do it because the liberal left won't let them do it."
He then argued: "We have to let the police do their job. And if they have to be extraordinarily rough..."
The GOP candidate suggested: "If you had one day....one rough hour. And I mean real rough. The word will get out, and it will end immediately."
He went on to vow: "On day one of my new administration, the invasion ends and the deportation begins.
"I will send in the federal law enforcement to liberate every Pennsylvania town and every town in the United States of America that has been taken over by migrant gangs and thugs and criminal aliens."
- Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Claiming Immigrants From Africa and Asia Are 'Poisoning the Blood' of United States
- 'I’m Not a Student of Hitler': Donald Trump Repeats Controversial Claim That Illegal Immigrants Are 'Poisoning the Blood' of America
- Donald Trump Once Again Claims Immigrants Are 'Destroying the Blood' of America
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
As a wave of social media users condemned the remarks, several pointed out how Trump's proposal reminded them of the 2013 dystopian horror film.
One person posted on X: "Did Trump just f---ing suggest The Purge?"
The fictional movie is set in a crime-ridden future America where the government has designated one night a year in which citizens are allowed to commit any offenses – including murder – in an effort to reduce lawlessness.
A user wrote: "What do you expect from a guy who idolizes Hannibal Lecter... he likes cannibalism, he likes violence, he likes hate and unrest and chaos."
Another person accused Trump of proposing the plan to "wipe out as many minorities as (he) can", while yet another said: "Hitler had the same idea .. it was called Kristallnacht."
Kristallnacht, or the "Night of Broken Glass", was an organized wave of antisemitic crime ordered by Hitler on November 9, 1938.
Nazis burned down synagogues, destroyed Jewish homes, schools and businesses, and murdered nearly 100 Jews, per History.com.
In response to the backlash, a Trump campaign official told Politico the candidate was "clearly just floating (the idea) in jest".
His communications director, Steven Cheung, claimed Trump was simply reaffirming his stance as "the law-and-order president".
Cheung said: "He continues to reiterate the importance of enforcing existing laws. Otherwise it's all-out anarchy".
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), told CNN Trump had "misinterpreted" data about migrants and associated crime during his speech.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.