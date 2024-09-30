Your tip
Mariah Carey's Tragic Sister's Companion Blasts Singer for Never Calling Her Before Death: 'She's Denied Forever Last Wish of Reunion'

Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey snubbed final chance to make amends with dying sister, it's been claimed.

Sept. 30 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Mariah Carey has been slammed for snubbing her dying sister before she passed away.

David Baker, a close companion of the Someday diva's estranged sibling Alison, claims he reached out to Carey to reveal her sister was gravely ill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

mariah careys tragic family life everything to know
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey felt it was "emotionally and physically safer" to phase siblings out of her life.

But despite Carey, 55, posting a tribute message to her sister – who tragically passed away on the same day as her mother Patricia in August – Baker claims the singer made no attempt to contact her during her final days, therefore denying their late father's wish for them to reconcile.

mariah carey sister dies allison carey mega
Source: MEGA

Alison Carey endured a strained relationship with her superstar sister.

Baker said: "Back on August 3 – after Alison was on home hospice care and knew she would die – she told me she wanted to speak to Mariah 'before it's too late'.

"I told her I had no phone number for her sister, but there might still be a way to get a message to her."

mariah carey sister dies allison carey mega
Source: MEGA

Alison died on the same day as her mother Patricia.

On August 3, he tweeted: "A sad ending to a tragic life. @mariahcarey's 'ex' sister now receiving home hospice care."

But the messages failed to garner a response from Carey and her representatives.

Speaking to The U.S Sun, Baker continued: "The tag would have brought the tweet to her attention and given her a way to reply. But there was no response.

"Mariah says her heart is broken at losing her sister.

"Alison also was saddened by not being able to connect with Mariah as her life was about to end."

Composite photo of Mariah Carey
Source: MEGA

Carey revealed in her memoir her father's dying wish was she reconcile with sister.

In Carey's 2020 book The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the star admitted her father's "dying wish" was "my ex-sister Alison and I would speak again" before he passed in 2002.

Alison, who was 63 when she died, endured a strained relationship with the iconic singer, who claimed in her memoir her elder sibling drugged her with valium and pimped her out.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Carey failed to get in touch with Alison's friend David Baker.

Alison, who led a troubled and tumultuous life marred with drug addiction, homelessness, health issues, sexual abuse and violence, denied the claims right up until her death.

Carey insisted it was "emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact" in her memoir, which sparked Alison and brother Morgan, 64, to file lawsuits against the singer.

The diva also stayed away when Alison suffered a near-fatal brain hemorrhage in 2015 when she was hit on the back of the head with a baseball bat and left for dead during a home invasion.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Revelations about Alison and brother Morgan in Carey's memoir sparked them to file lawsuits.

Six years later, Alison had emergency overnight surgery for a perforated intestinal ulcer, which her surgeon gave her no more than a 50% chance of survival.

But again, she did not hear from sister Mariah.

Baker said: "Now, in 2024, there was a third time, when the chance of survival wasn't 50%, it was 0%, and there was a last opportunity to grant Alison her years-long wish.

"There won't be a fourth time."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

