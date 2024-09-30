Mariah Carey’s Tragic Sister’s Companion Blasts Singer For Never Calling Her Before Death: ‘She’s Denied Forever Last Wish of Reunion’

On August 3, he tweeted: "A sad ending to a tragic life. @mariahcarey's 'ex' sister now receiving home hospice care."

But the messages failed to garner a response from Carey and her representatives.

Speaking to The U.S Sun, Baker continued: "The tag would have brought the tweet to her attention and given her a way to reply. But there was no response.

"Mariah says her heart is broken at losing her sister.

"Alison also was saddened by not being able to connect with Mariah as her life was about to end."