Secrets of Why Mariah Carey Never Saw Dying Sister Alison Revealed: 'She Drugged and Burned Me — and Tried to Pimp Me Out'

And we can reveal there was good reason for her staying away – as their relationship was forever marred by Carey's trauma over her sister pumping her with a sedative before trying to sell her for sex and scalding her with boiling tea.

Carey said in her 2020 book The Meaning of Mariah Carey: "When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp."

The pimp was Carey's sister's gun-wielding boyfriend.

Carey also alleged her now-late sister offered her cocaine as a child and "would barter her body for money or drugs".

As RadarOnline.com revealed, All I Want For Christmas Is You diva Carey, 55, recently told the world she has been left devastated after her estranged older sibling and their 87-year-old mother Patricia had died – on the same day.

She announced the news on Monday, August 26, saying in a statement: "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend.

"Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."