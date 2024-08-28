Secrets of Why Mariah Carey Never Saw Dying Sister Alison Revealed: 'She Drugged and Burned Me — and Tried to Pimp Me Out'
Mariah Carey and her tragic late sister will never get the one thing they both wanted for Christmas – a reunion.
RadarOnline.com can reveal their decades-long estrangement ended in bitterness, with Carey's older HIV-positive prostitute sibling dying riddled with liver cancer without the warring pair ever making up.
Carey is said to have never bothered trying to contact Alison Carey, 63, in her final days even though she was apparently told a month ago she was dying.
And we can reveal there was good reason for her staying away – as their relationship was forever marred by Carey's trauma over her sister pumping her with a sedative before trying to sell her for sex and scalding her with boiling tea.
Carey said in her 2020 book The Meaning of Mariah Carey: "When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp."
The pimp was Carey's sister's gun-wielding boyfriend.
Carey also alleged her now-late sister offered her cocaine as a child and "would barter her body for money or drugs".
As RadarOnline.com revealed, All I Want For Christmas Is You diva Carey, 55, recently told the world she has been left devastated after her estranged older sibling and their 87-year-old mother Patricia had died – on the same day.
She announced the news on Monday, August 26, saying in a statement: "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend.
"Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
Carey's carefully worded announcement glossed over years of family torment.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, Carey was left traumatized for years by the grim reality of her estranged sister's brutal life.
We told how her convicted prostitute sibling – who was diagnosed with HIV in the 1990s – had been on the prowl for male doctor clients to keep her supplied with painkillers in exchange for sex.
She always refuted her world-famous sister's claims about how she allegedly abused her as a child, saying she was the one who was the victim in their family.
Her cause of death has not yet been revealed, but a friend said the mother of four was stricken with a "problem with internal organs" and was in "home hospice care for the last three weeks of her life".
The tortured mom's longtime friend and caregiver David Baker has alleged Carey never made any effort to reach out to her dying sister, even in her final days.
He said his frail pal regularly spoke about being abandoned by Carey and wondered if she'd attend her funeral.
Baker added: "Alison was unhappy that her 'baby sister' had cut off contact with her.
"She talked about it frequently. She wondered if Mariah or any of her relatives would come to her funeral.
"I am told that a memorial service is planned for a future date, but nothing now… Mariah has never tried to contact Alison, even after she was told a month ago that Alison was dying.
"A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came.
"And now Mariah is 'heartbroken' by the loss of her mother and her 'ex' sister?
"That callous rejection added more hurt to Alison's pain."
Carey also used her autobiography to reveal the "trauma" and "deep sadness" she suffered at the hands of her parents growing up.
By the time she was three her mom and dad – who had physical fights – had separated, with Carey saying in her book: "It was not uncommon for holes to be punched in walls or for other objects to go flying."
The singer's rough upbringing was in New York after her white mom was disowned by her family for marrying Black aeronautical engineer Alfred Roy Carey.
Following her parents' separation, she and her older brother Morgan, 64, stayed with their mom, while Alison moved in with their dad.
Carey also used her 2020 memoir to slam the dynamic she had with her mother as a "prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment".
But unlike the singer and her sister, the pair managed to patch up their rocky relationship – with Carey dedicating part of her autobiography to her mom.
Mom-of-two Carey – who has 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with her second husband Nick Cannon, 43, who she divorced in 2016 – also managed to repair her relationship with her dad before his death in 2002 from a rare cancer.
Carey, who has an estimated worth of $350million – and who is set to kick off her US Christmas Time arena tour in November – has fumed she got sick of being treated like an "ATM" by her family.
A source said the singer's sister went to her grave hating her for being a "cold, vain, millionaire pop star".
They added Carey would have done "anything" to help her sibling, but their estrangement ran too deep for her sister to let herself be rescued from her hellish call-girl existence.
