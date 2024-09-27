Secrets of Wacky Wendy Williams' Legal Fight Against Lifetime Revealed: Daytime Diva Battling to 'Get Network to Pay Crippling Medical Bills'

Wendy Williams' legal team wants the Lifetime Channel to pay her medical bills, claiming the cable network cruelly laid her mental and medical woes bare for ratings in a TV documentary about her decline.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Lifetime cameras trailed Williams for seven months, recording her downward spiral for the two-part doc Where Is Wendy Williams?

It aired in February and became one of the most watched shows in the network's history – but Williams received just $82,000 for the project, which her lawyers say exposed her.