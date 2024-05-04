'Dire and Scary': Wendy Williams Lifetime Doc Producers Say They Became 'Worried' About Her Care Under Guardianship

The team behind the disturbing Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, which showed the former talk show host in the throes of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, said that their series was intended to expose the "dire" living conditions under her guardianship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"The deeper we got into it, we didn't want to let go of Wendy until we got her back in touch with her family,” executive producer Mark Ford said during a awards consideration panel in Hollywood on May 1, per PEOPLE. "Because we felt that at a certain point that's who's going to be there for her to care for her."

"You could see Erica and Michael towards the end of the documentary, very, very worried and saying to her management, who was the only other person that was coming into her apartment on a daily basis, 'Something has to be done to help her.' This is getting very dire and scary. And because she was under a guardianship, her family couldn't just fly up and hang out and decide to get involved in her medical care. They were removed from that process by the courts so they could face legal ramifications if they tried to get too involved.”