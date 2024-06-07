Your tip
'Sinister Vibe’: Wendy Williams’ Best Friend Thinks She’s Been ‘Forced Into Silence’ After Vanishing From Public

wendy williams divorce judge guardian financial records kevin hunter
Source: MEGA

A hearing was held on Friday regarding the divorce payments that Williams allegedly still owes her ex-husband.

By:

Jun. 7 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams' best friend believes the former talk show host has been "forced into silence" after mysteriously vanishing from public life for over a year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wendy's best friend of 44 years, Regina Schell, gave her first-ever interview, in which she questioned what exactly happened to the once public figure.

Source: MEGA

Wendy's best friend of 44 years claims she hasn't spoken to her in a year.

Schell and Wendy's friendship was thriving as recent as the summer of 2022, when the pair lived together. Despite their decades of friendship, she claims she hasn't spoken to Wendy in over a year, according to the Sun.

"I want people to know that Wendy is a real person, and this is not some karma is a b---- thing," Regina said of her friend's days of dishing celebrity gossip on her show.

wendy williams on lifetime documentary
Source: LIFETIME

Regina believes the former talk show host 'was forced to be quiet.'

"Talking is Wendy's life, her whole claim to fame is talking, and I don't think she would be this quiet unless she was forced to be quiet," Regina added.

Wendy's concerned best friend pressed further on what happened to her, "Where is Wendy and why is no one asking that question? And why is no one answering that question. Why can't they produce Wendy, or an actual statement from Wendy, or a picture of Wendy? Where is Wendy?!"

wendy williams ex husband demands see bank records no money
Source: MEGA

Another insider claimed Wendy complained about her guardian before disappearing from public life in May 2023.

MORE ON:
Wendy Williams
"I haven't spoken to my friend, who I spoke to five times a day, in over a year now," Regina said before later adding, "She's somewhere that she can't reach a phone because Wendy can always get to a phone, because if she could get to a phone, she'd be calling me."

Regina also had strong opinions on the controversial Lifetime documentary about Wendy, which featured her in a distressing mental and physical state.

"There is no way in hell that she would not have responded to that Lifetime documentary, with all her family members appearing in it," the source said. "Wendy would have had something to say about all of that, without a doubt."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: MEGA

Wendy's guardian said in February that she's at an undisclosed facility 'receiving the care she requires.'

In a statement released in February by her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, she stated that Wendy was at an undisclosed location "receiving the care she requires," though Wendy's friends and family don't know where exactly she's living.

"I think she should be surrounded by family and friends and people who love and support her, instead of some stranger who has her who knows where," Regina said.

Regina further questioned the "end game" with Wendy's guardianship — and what happens when "her money is gone."

"What is the end game? How does this end when her money is gone? Where is she?" the friend asked. "It's got a sinister vibe to it. That's what gets me. There's something about it that just doesn't feel right."

