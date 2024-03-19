Your tip
REVEALED: Wendy Williams Had 8-Figure Fortune in Bank Before Court-Appointed Guardianship, Source Claims

wendy williams sitting on bed
Source: LIFETIME
By:

Mar. 19 2024, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams had an eight-figure fortune stashed away in various Wells Fargo bank accounts before her assets were frozen and she was placed under the care of a court-appointed guardian, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 59-year-old former talk show star had accumulated a treasure chest worth between $40 to $50 million spread out in more than a dozen accounts held by the bank, a source told RadarOnline.com.

wendy williams disorientated
Source: LIFETIME

Wendy Williams had more than $40 million in her Wells Fargo Bank accounts.

It is unknown how much of the cash is left since Wells Fargo successfully filed a petition in the New York Supreme Court to place Wendy in a temporary financial guardianship claiming she was potentially a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

The insider told RadarOnline.com that Wendy’s life is now controlled by a cadre of lawyers, court evaluators, and specialists who are all chipping away at her fortune.

“You have now five attorneys who Wendy did not select and who Wendy has nothing to do with that are all getting paid out of Wendy’s finances,” the insider claimed.

Wendy’s private life and struggles recently exploded into the national spotlight when her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a lawsuit to prevent the airing of a disturbing Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams? The documentary shamelessly showed the beloved star in the confusing throes of dementia.

wendy williams on lifetime documentary
Source: LIFETIME

In 2022, Wells Fargo filed a petition that successfully placed Wendy under a guardianship.

Even though Morrissey was in financial control of Wendy’s life, she questioned the validity of the $400k contract the media mogul allegedly signed with Lifetime’s parent company A&E Networks Television, LLC.

Wendy allegedly signed the 18-page contract in early 2023 shortly before she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia – the crippling ailment that ended the film career of action hero Bruce Willis.

Morrissey claimed the gossip queen didn’t know what she was signing and would not have wanted the world to see her disorientated, under the influence, and “in an obviously disabled state,” the court documents showed.

wendy willians in front of green screen
Source: MEGA

The TV talk show star was allowed to appear in a documentary despite suffering from dementia.

LaShawn Thomas, who worked as Wendy’s lawyer from 2017 until she was kicked to the curb by a New York judge, has repeatedly questioned the actions of Wells Fargo and the judicial system surrounding the embattled star with money-sucking attorneys and lackeys.

“I find it curious that the court appointed guardian keeps her family away from Wendy,” Thomas told RadarOnline.com referring to the documentary. “But then [Morrissey] allows a manager and a publicist to be around her, so they are getting paid money from Wendy’s accounts.”

wendy williams and lifetime logo
Source: MEGA/LIFETIME

Many have criticized how she was portrayed on the documentary.

The insider also raised questions over Wendy being hit with a $568k federal tax lien.

“There is a tax lien on Wendy’s property so what the heck is the guardian doing?” the insider told RadarOnline.com. “Where is the accountant and why aren’t they doing their job!?”

In the past, Wells Fargo has repeatedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing, claiming, “The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do."

Morrissey did not respond to our request for comment.

