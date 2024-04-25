Wendy Williams' Guardian Reprimanded by Divorce Judge for Not Providing Kevin Hunter With Financial Records
The judge overseeing the aftermath of Wendy Williams’ divorce from Kevin Hunter recently reprimanded the star’s guardian for not handing over important financial records to Williams’ ex-husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come four years after Williams and Hunter divorced in 2020, another hearing was held on Friday regarding divorce payments that the former talk show host allegedly still owes her ex-husband.
According to the Sun, Judge Michael Katz scolded Williams’ guardian – Sabrina Morrissey – during Friday’s divorce payment hearing because Morrissey allegedly refused to hand over the former Wendy Williams Show host’s financial records to Hunter.
"I know this is a difficult case for a lot of different reasons," Judge Katz recognized during last week’s tense hearing.
“It's difficult for the parties, but also because of the physical, mental health, and financial issues, it's difficult for both parties, and both parties need to have this resolved,” the judge added. “I think this case needs to go to arbitration, but Mr. Hunter needs discovery.”
Judge Katz then admonished Morrissey for not complying with Hunter’s recent request regarding Williams’ current finances.
"Clearly, this can’t settle because the parties are in the dark,” the judge said on Friday. "People won’t settle if they don’t have all the info, so I don’t know why they don’t have information.”
The judge then ordered Morrissey to provide Hunter with the requested financial records. The judge also ruled that an arbitrator would be arranged to decide whether there was a breach of Williams and Hunter’s initial marital settlement agreement.
“It seems that you have the consent of [Williams] to get this resolved,” Judge Katz said to Morrissey last week, “and if Mr. Hunter was only offered two months of statements, it behooves him to know what's out there and to give what's been asked.”
"An arbitrator will decide if there was a breach, and then if there was, we need discovery to see any damages," the judge concluded.
Meanwhile, Morrissey responded and argued that it was “difficult” to share records regarding Williams’ current finances because the records are “supposed to be private.”
"I’ve done what I can do under the New York court,” Williams’ guardian explained, “but it’s very difficult to put out stuff that’s supposed to be private.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Morrissey was named as Williams’ guardian back in 2022 due to the former talk show host’s rapidly declining health.
Hunter filed a motion in New Jersey Superior Court last month for nearly two years of allegedly unpaid spousal support from Williams.
Hunter’s filing came shortly after his ex-wife was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.
"Ms. Morrissey has given me no reason for stopping the payments,” Hunter alleged in court on Friday. “If Ms. Morrissey had tried to modify the records, that would be different.”
"I'm not just concerned about the money,” he continued, “she's come in and swooped in and depleted the account in that time.”
"This has become a real travesty."