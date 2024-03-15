Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Jr. Forced to Adjust to Low-Key Lifestyle With 2019 Honda Civic After Court-Appointed Guardian Took Over Talk Show Host's Finances

Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., has adapted to a more humble lifestyle since a court-appointed guardian took over his mother's finances, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders said the 23-year-old, whom Williams shares with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, has a side hustle of promoting various parties he throws around Miami to help make ends meet now that he no longer has the additional financial support of his mother and her credit cards.