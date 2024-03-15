Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Jr. Forced to Adjust to Low-Key Lifestyle With 2019 Honda Civic After Court-Appointed Guardian Took Over Talk Show Host's Finances
Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., has adapted to a more humble lifestyle since a court-appointed guardian took over his mother's finances, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said the 23-year-old, whom Williams shares with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, has a side hustle of promoting various parties he throws around Miami to help make ends meet now that he no longer has the additional financial support of his mother and her credit cards.
Kevin Jr. is alleged to have a 529 plan set up by his former daytime TV star mom, which has limited pre-established funds that he has access to while enrolled as a full-time student.
He is often spotted cruising around Miami in a 2019 Honda Civic while attending classes at Barry University, as shown in photos obtained by The Sun.
As we previously reported, Williams' accounts with Wells Fargo were frozen after her financial adviser at the time expressed concerns the celebrity Hot Topics sensation was of "unsound mind," her court filings confirmed.
The bank successfully petitioned a New York court to have her placed under a temporary financial guardianship back in 2022.
Williams' son has since faced backlash for his spending but vehemently shut down claims that he exploited her in a Lifetime documentary, stating, "I've never taken [money] without her consent."
"The courts tried to frame it as though I was making all these charges for my own happiness," Kevin explained. "My mom has never been a cheap person so whether to be flying her back and forth on private planes or even paying for appointments," he reiterated. "It was all under one American Express."
Kevin Jr. noted that during her money dispute and filming the series, "I made sure that business was always on the back burner and that health was the number one priority."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that a lawsuit was filed by Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrisssey, in a last-second attempt to halt the release of the Lifetime doc.
Morrissey filed her complaint against Lifetime's parent company, A&E Television Networks, claiming the four-part series was a "blatant exploitation of a vulnerable woman with a serious medical condition."
Williams' team recently announced that she has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, following which she thanked fans for their kind messages and support.
"I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive," she wrote in a statement. "Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."