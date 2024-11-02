Trump's Jeffrey Epstein Election Scandal: 'The Don', 78, 'Appeared With Topless Young Women in Hoard of Snaps Held by Billionaire Pedophile' — and 'Bet He Could Bed Princess Diana'

Wolff said he regularly interviewed the disgraced financier for his three books about the former president before his suicide while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

One of the details the author revealed about Trump and Epstein's friendship was their joint goal of bedding Princess Diana.

He said: "Diana and the royal family seemed to represent some ultimate 'get' for Epstein and Trump, and an ultimate competition."

"At that moment in time, Diana was the world's most famous woman. There was no greater 1980 status symbol.

"And, partly because sex seemed to be their singular focus, I believe they thought they could sleep with any woman they wanted to, including a princess."