Trump's Jeffrey Epstein Election Scandal: 'The Don', 78, 'Appeared With Topless Young Women in Hoard of Snaps Held by Billionaire Pedophile' — and 'Bet He Could Bed Princess Diana'
Jeffrey Epstein had allegedly shown off photos of Donald Trump with "topless young women" sitting on his lap before he died.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the "sex-obsessed" friends had a competition over who could "bed" the most women and placed bets on who would sleep with Princess Diana first.
Michael Wolff claimed the late convicted sex predator had once shown him a number of pics of the former U.S. president.
Wolff made the claim on his Fire & Fury podcast, saying Epstein possessed about half a dozen images showing Trump by a pool with young women, allegedly taken in the "late 90s".
The pictures were allegedly taken at the Wall Street financier's home in Palm Beach, Florida.
According to Wolff, Epstein kept the photos in a safe, which the FBI seized during a 2019 raid on his properties around the time of his arrest.
Prosecutors confirmed the raid uncovered "hundreds of photos of girls and young women". However, they did not release any details about the contents of the pics they obtained.
Wolff told his podcast listeners: "There's one I especially remember.
"Where there's a stain, a telltale stain on the front of Trump's pants - and the girls are laughing."
Wolff said he regularly interviewed the disgraced financier for his three books about the former president before his suicide while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.
One of the details the author revealed about Trump and Epstein's friendship was their joint goal of bedding Princess Diana.
He said: "Diana and the royal family seemed to represent some ultimate 'get' for Epstein and Trump, and an ultimate competition."
"At that moment in time, Diana was the world's most famous woman. There was no greater 1980 status symbol.
"And, partly because sex seemed to be their singular focus, I believe they thought they could sleep with any woman they wanted to, including a princess."
Despite their friendship, tensions arose between Epstein and Trump.
Wolff said the convicted sex offender suspected the New York businessman of betraying him to authorities, leading to Epstein's conviction in 2008 for soliciting from a minor.
The GOP nominee distanced himself from Epstein after the allegations of sexual abuse surfaced, claiming to have cut ties with him long before the legal troubles ensued.
A spokesperson for the Trump campaign accused Wolff of being a "disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics".
They claimed: "He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears, all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He's a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention."
