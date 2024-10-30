The committee is looking into a whistleblower report that the FBI targeted Trump soon after he announced he was running for president in June 2015.

According to the disclosure, revealed by an FBI agent involved in the probe, the investigation focused on finding any wrongdoing on the part of Trump and his presidential campaign. It also noted that the two female FBI undercover agents infiltrated the politician's 2016 campaign at high levels.

The term "honeypots" is focused on a "honey trap", which is a romantic relationship used to steal secrets.