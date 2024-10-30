How 2 Female FBI Spies Infiltrated Trump Campaign, Directed to Act As 'Honeypots': ‘Never Speak of This Operation Again’
Donald Trump's Presidential campaign has had many eyes on it from the start.
Two female FBI agents were ordered to act as "honeypots" according to a protected disclosure sent to the House Judiciary Committee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The committee is looking into a whistleblower report that the FBI targeted Trump soon after he announced he was running for president in June 2015.
According to the disclosure, revealed by an FBI agent involved in the probe, the investigation focused on finding any wrongdoing on the part of Trump and his presidential campaign. It also noted that the two female FBI undercover agents infiltrated the politician's 2016 campaign at high levels.
The term "honeypots" is focused on a "honey trap", which is a romantic relationship used to steal secrets.
According to the disclosure, the undercover agents targeted Trump's campaign adviser at the time, George Papadopoulos.
The FBI agent whistleblower revealed the secret investigation was shut down after a newspaper obtained a photograph of one of the undercover agents and was about to publish it.
At the time, according to the disclosure, the FBI press office told the newspaper the photograph in question was that of an FBI informant, not an undercover agent. The FBI also claimed the the informant would be killed if the photograph was published.
The press office alleged that one of the undercover agents agreed to be transferred to the CIA in order for her to avoid becoming a potential witness. Any details of the investigation was ordered to remain a secret according to the disclosure.
The disclosure states: "The FBI employee personally observed one or more employees in the FBI being directed to never discuss the operation with anyone ever again, which included talking with other people involved in the operation."
The agent involved “personally knew” James Comey, the FBI director at the time, ordered an investigation against Trump, and that Comey "personally directed it."
The investigation apparently did not seek out to target a specific crime committed by Trump but instead worked as a fishing expedition to spot something incriminating on the former reality star.
According to a committee spokesman, the committee “plans to look into" the allegations.
Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker responded to the allegations and described it as a “booming and egregious violation".
He told The Washington Times: "It’s an unpredicated infiltration of a presidential campaign which is sensitive.
"It’s sensitive to the point where it would have to have been approved by the [attorney general] and … would have to be predicated. And in this case, I’m not hearing any predication. It would have to be on the books anyway, regardless.”
Trump, 78, launched his first presidential campaign in 2015 at Trump Tower in New York. He would go on to defeat Hillary Clinton the following year.
The controversial Republication candidate, who was beaten by Joe Biden in the 2020 election, is running for president again, this time against Kamala Harris.
